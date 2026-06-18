Four Chinese nationals arraigned in Dar over alleged kidnapping and Sh313 million money laundering

Dar es Salaam. Four Chinese nationals have been arraigned before the Ilala District Court, facing three counts including kidnapping with intent to cause harm and money laundering involving Sh313 million.

The accused are mining operator Deng Anqing (50), two agricultural researchers Fan Hua (53) and Zhang Jianjun (51), and mining operator Deng Qiang (40).

They were brought before the court on Thursday, June 18, 2026, and charged in Economic Case No. 13513 of 2026 by Senior State Attorney Dhamili Masinde, assisted by Judith Kyamba, before Resident Magistrate Herieth Mwailolo.

Before the charges were read, Magistrate Mwailolo informed the accused that they were not required to respond at that stage, as the court lacked jurisdiction to hear economic offences without special authorisation.

She further noted that the money laundering charge was not bailable under the law, meaning the accused would remain in custody pending completion of investigations.

After the directions, State Attorney Kyamba proceeded to read the charges.

The prosecution alleged that the accused face three counts: leading organised crime, kidnapping with intent to cause harm, and money laundering.

On the first count, leading organised crime, the prosecution alleged that between April and May 2026, within Dar es Salaam Region, the accused jointly operated a criminal network engaged in kidnapping activities aimed at inflicting harm and obtaining illegal financial gain.

They are alleged to have obtained Sh130 million and US$70,000 (equivalent to Sh183,540,000), belonging to Weiyi Chen.

“The accused are charged under paragraph 4(1) of the First Schedule, read together with Sections 57(1) and 19(2) of the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act, Cap. 200 (Revised Edition 2023),” the prosecutor told the court.

On the second count, kidnapping with intent to cause harm, the prosecution alleged that on May 14, 2026, at the PSSSF Twin Towers building in Ilala District, the accused abducted a victim with intent to cause harm, contrary to Section 250 of the Penal Code, Cap. 16 (Revised Edition 2023).

Four Chinese nationals facing charges of kidnapping and money laundering are escorted by prison officers at the Ilala District Court. PHOTO|HADIJA JUMANNE.

On the third count, money laundering, the prosecution alleged that on May 15, 2026, at Zhe Jiang restaurant in Kinondoni District, the accused jointly acquired Sh130 million and US$70,000 (equivalent to Sh183 million), knowing or having reason to believe that the funds were proceeds of crime.

The funds were allegedly proceeds of the predicate offence of kidnapping with intent to cause harm, contrary to Sections 12(1)(d) and 13(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, Cap. 423 (Revised Edition 2023), read together with Paragraph 22 of the First Schedule and Sections 57(1) and 19(2) of the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act, Cap. 200.

The accused, assisted by a Chinese interpreter identified as Olivia, were not allowed to enter pleas as the court does not have jurisdiction to hear economic offences.

The prosecution informed the court that investigations were incomplete and requested another date for mention.