Shalulile ready for Simba test as Yanga unveil Ivorian defender Komara

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Premier League champions, Young Africans (Yanga) new signing Peter Shalulile has declared himself ready for the challenge awaiting him in Tanzania, saying he is eager to make an immediate impact when the Mainland Premier League champions face arch rivals Simba in the Community Shield.

The experienced Namibian striker was officially unveiled by Yanga on Monday night and is expected to make his debut against Simba on August 12 at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar in the traditional curtain raiser to the 2026/2027 season.

The clash presents Shalulile with an early opportunity to win over Yanga supporters in one of African football's fiercest derbies.

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"I am very happy to join this great club. I know what Yanga means to its supporters and I understand the expectations that come with wearing this jersey," said Shalulile.

"I am ready for the challenge. Every player wants to play in big matches and Simba against Yanga is one of those occasions. I will give everything for the team and I hope we can start the season by winning the Community Shield."

The prolific forward, who enjoyed a trophy laden spell with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns, said he is looking forward to helping Yanga compete for domestic honours and make a strong impression in continental competitions.

"My ambition is to score goals, help my teammates and contribute to the club's success. We have a quality squad and I believe we can achieve great things together," he added.

Meanwhile, Yanga have continued strengthening their squad after confirming the signing of Ivorian central defender Farouk Komara from South African outfit Golden Arrows.

The 25-year-old reunites with Yanga head coach Manqoba Mngqithi, under whom he previously played in South Africa.

Born in Bouake, Komara stands 1.84 metres tall and previously featured for FC San Pedro before joining Golden Arrows. He made his debut for the South African club on August 9, 2025 and went on to make 19 Betway Premiership appearances during the 2025/26 season, starting 14 league matches and featuring once in the domestic cup.