From Dar to Kigali: Serengeti Bytes fuels East Africa’s creative and tech synergy

Kigali. Tanzanian-based communications and technology company, Serengeti Bytes, has officially expanded its footprint to Rwanda, marking a bold step in its vision to become one of the most disruptive and innovative Pan-African firms shaping the continent’s digital future.

Known for its pioneering approach in helping global brands establish and grow in African markets, and for driving homegrown brands to new levels of creativity and competitiveness, Serengeti Bytes is now positioning itself within Rwanda’s fast-evolving innovation ecosystem.

At the heart of Rwanda’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem — Norrsken Kigali House in Nyarugenge District — the company received its official seal of approval through registration.

Speaking from Kigali, Kennedy Mmari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Serengeti Bytes, stated that the company’s entry into Rwanda reflects its long-term ambition to shape Africa’s digital narrative through creativity, technology, and purpose-driven communication.

“Rwanda represents the kind of ecosystem we’ve always dreamed of being part of — one where innovation is not just encouraged but institutionalised. Our expansion here is both strategic and symbolic; it’s about joining hands with a country that has made innovation a national identity,” said Mr Mmari.

“This move allows us to collaborate more closely with partners and innovators who share our belief that Africa’s future can and should be shaped by Africans, through creativity, design, and technology.”

Additionally, Michael Mallya, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, noted that the Kigali presence serves as a launchpad for Serengeti Bytes’ broader continental mission.

“We see Rwanda as the perfect home for bold ideas — and that aligns with who we are. Our entry here is not just an expansion; it’s an experiment in building the Africa we imagine: innovative, connected, and self-reliant. This is the first of many steps toward reimagining how communication and technology can accelerate Africa’s transformation,” Mr Mallya said.

Serengeti Bytes’ work has already made an imprint across East Africa through strategic campaigns for multinational companies and homegrown enterprises alike. The company also spearheads two of Tanzania’s most influential innovation-driven initiatives — The Tanzania Digital Awards and The Tanzania Changemakers Magazine — both platforms celebrating and amplifying African talent, creativity, and impact.

Its move into Rwanda is timely and well-aligned with the country’s Vision 2050 blueprint and its continued investment in positioning itself as Africa’s innovation capital. With a presence at Norrsken — one of the continent’s largest hubs for tech and impact-driven startups — Serengeti Bytes is poised to contribute to Rwanda’s ambition of becoming a knowledge-based economy.