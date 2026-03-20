From hardship to hope: How a single mother defied the odds to educate her disabled son to university level

Tanga. The story of Paskazia Yohana, a resident of Mjesani Village in Mkinga District, Tanga Region, is a powerful and moving account of resilience, faith and determination in the face of adversity.

For years, Paskazia raised her physically disabled son, Jonathan Kilenga, under extremely difficult economic conditions, with little to no support from family or the community.

Yet she refused to give up.

“I was fighting on my own, with my mind and with God. My relatives wanted to help, but everyone had their own situation,” she says quietly, reflecting on the hardships she endured.

Her struggles began even before her son was born. While she was pregnant, her husband was transferred to Zanzibar for work, leaving her in a state of uncertainty and loneliness.

After the child was born, the situation worsened when the father discovered the baby had a disability.

“When I gave birth and showed him the child, that is when our relationship began to fall apart,” she recalls.

He later left completely, abandoning her to raise the child alone—marking the beginning of a long and difficult journey.

Paskazia says the experience took a heavy psychological toll on her, at times causing sleepless nights as she worried about how to provide for her son.

Despite this, she held on to faith, believing that one day things would change.

To make ends meet, she took on casual labour, working on other people’s farms for meagre pay just to secure food and basic needs.

Her priority was clear: ensuring her son’s survival and wellbeing.

In his early years, she did not immediately enrol him in school. Instead, she taught him at home using basic reading materials, dedicating her limited free time to his education.

Her efforts paid off.

By the time he joined nursery school, he had already developed strong reading skills, even surprising many by being able to read newspapers.

Teachers quickly recognised his academic potential, giving Paskazia renewed hope.

Although the community did not openly discriminate against her, she received little meaningful support, forcing her to rely on her own efforts.

A turning point came with the establishment of the YDCP centre in Tanga, which helped inspire her to push further for her son’s education.

Even then, the journey was far from smooth.

At one point, her son failed to secure a place in secondary school—a setback that deeply affected her.

But she refused to lose hope.

She encouraged him to try again, and eventually he was admitted and began to perform well academically.

In order to give him the best possible care, Paskazia made the difficult decision not to have more children.

“I did not want another child. I saw that this one needed more attention,” she explains.

When her son reached university level, financial challenges intensified.

Determined to see him succeed, she expanded her farming activities, growing and selling crops to raise money for tuition and daily expenses.

“I sold produce and sent him money in instalments for fees and upkeep,” she says.

She also started a vegetable garden to supplement her income.

During this period, well-wishers stepped in to support by covering a full year’s tuition—something she describes as a turning point.

"That is when I felt my prayers were finally being answered,” she says.

Her perseverance eventually paid off.

Jonathan Kilenga graduated from university and later secured employment with a local council in Mbeya Region, transforming the family’s fortunes.

Paskazia vividly recalls the moment she received the news.

“I was in the field guarding my crops when he called me. I raised my hands and thanked God. I cried with joy, remembering everything I had gone through,” she says.

Today, her life has significantly improved.

Her son now supports her and has even built the house she lives in—a symbol of the rewards of her years of sacrifice and resilience.

Paskazia says her journey is proof that faith, determination and hard work can overcome even the toughest circumstances.

She urges society to stop stigmatising children with disabilities and instead support them through education.

“These children are just as capable as others. They only need opportunity and proper care,” she says.