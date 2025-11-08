Full list of Tanzania's 2025 parliamentary election winners

Dar/Upcountry. A week after the Tanzania General Election, results announced by election supervisors in different constituencies following the October 29, 2025, voting show that the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has emerged victorious in most constituencies nationwide.

The delay in releasing results was due to internet shutdowns, which disrupted the timely transmission and publication of election information, including vote tallies.

The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, followed up with election supervisors across the country to identify the winning parliamentary candidates, who are expected to report to Parliament on November 8, 2025, for official registration before commencement of the House sessions.

While CCM captured the majority of constituencies, opposition parties, mainly ACT Wazalendo and Chaumma, secured a few seats and will represent those areas in Parliament.

Mara Region CCM won all 10 constituencies.

In Musoma Urban: Mgore Miraji (CCM) 14,555; Angela Lima (Chaumma) 3,762; Omar Mohamed (CUF) 119; Julius Matto (DP) 50; Salome Alex (UDP) 33; Hassan Ogolla (Makini) 32; Christina Ndego (SAU) 112; Michael Gabriel (UMD) 23; Geneviva Mechele (AAFP) 141; John Kaseleka (ACT Wazalendo) 343.

In Serengeti: Mary Daniel (CCM) 182,562; Catherine Ruge (Chaumma) 5,711, while in Bunda Urban: Ester Bulaya (CCM) 83,908; Jeremiah Lameck (AAFP) 1,233; Edward Saramba (CUF) 1,367; Manga Wanjala (NLD) 919.

In Rorya: Jafari Chege (CCM) 165,660; Dady Midumbi (ACT Wazalendo) 3,177; Sospeter Rutaga (AAFP) 1,282, while in Musoma Rural: Prof Sospeter Muhongo (CCM) 50,847; Magina Ng’aranga (ACT Wazalendo) 12,171; Barnabas Mafuru (CCK) 458; Kuleba Bwire (CUF) 428; Lukresia Girimba (UPDP) 349.

In Tarime Rural: Mr Mwita Waitara (CCM) 165,341; Mr Charles Mwera (ACT Wazalendo) 8,519. While in Mwibara: Mr Kangi Lugola (CCM) 30,646; Cyprian Musiba (ACT) 7,723; John Magafu (CUF) 2,114; Day Kalyanyama (DP) 108; Thomas Mgaywa (NCCR) 192.

While, Bunda: Boniphace Getere (CCM) 22,393; Maxmilian Madoro (ADC) 7,237; Kastam Chagonga (Chaumma) 366, in Butiama: Dr Wilson Mahera (CCM) 112,876; Verena Charles (Chaumma) 1,632.

In Tarime Urban: Ester Matiko (CCM) 52,369; Mzarifu Ryoba (Chaumma) 4,831, while in Songwe, Mbeya and Songwe CCM emerged victorious in all constituencies as follows.

Names of candidates and respective votes garnered in Songwe constituencies in brackets are: Philipo Mulugo (116,735); Japhet Hasunga (Vwawa) 126,945; Onesmo Mkondya (Mbozi) 124,204; David Silinde (Tunduma) 116,258; Kondesta Sichalwe (Momba) 117,521; and Godfrey Kasekenya (Ileje) 71,150.

In Mbeya: Dr. Tulia Ackson (Uyole), Patrick Mwalunenge (Mbeya Urban), Baraka Mwamengo (Kyela), Lutengano Mwalwiba (Busokelo), Anthony Mwantona (Rungwe), Bahati Ndingo (Mbarali), Patali Patali (Mbeya Rural).

In Njombe: Joseph Kamonga (Ludewa-80,419); Deo Mwanyika (Njombe Urban-77,617); Daniel Chongolo (Makambako-72,894); Festo Dugange (Wanging’ombe-107,491); Edwin Swalle (Lupembe-50,637); and Festo Sanga (Makete-66,717).

In Mwanza, CCM won all constituencies: Nyamagana: John Nzilanyingi (381,295); Ilemela: Kafiti William; Buchosa: Eric Shigongo (215,720); Sengerema: Hamis Tabasam (198,830); Ukerewe: Dr Sweetbert Mkama (186,879); Magu: Boniventura Kiswaga; Sumve: Moses Bujaga (87,648); Kwimba: Cosmas Bulala (117,724); and Silvery Luboja (Misungwi).

In Shinyanga Region, Kahama Urban: Ngaiwa Benjamin (253,112); Msalala: Magangila Mabula (186,316); and Ushetu: Emmanuel Charahani (200,349).

In Kilimanjaro Region: Rombo: Prof Adolf Mkenda (96,815); Hai: Saashisha Mafuwe (106,774); Vunjo Rural: Enock Koola (108,083); Moshi Rural: Moris Makoi (82,160); Mwanga: Dr Ngwaru Maghembe (70,037); Same West: Dr Mathayo David Mathayo (85,960); and Same East: Anne Kilango (68,630).

In Manyara: Kiteto: Edward Ole Lekaita (186,283); Babati Urban: Emmanuel Khambay (37,520); Mbulu Rural: Emmanuel Nuwas (118,665); Hanang: Asia Halamga (173,333), and Simanjiro: James Ole Millya (150,665).

In Arusha Region: Isack Joseph (Monduli), Daniel Awakii (Karatu), Paul Makonda (Arusha Urban), Yannick Ndonyo (Ngorongoro), Dr Steven Kiruswa (Longido).

In Ruvuma, the opposition ACT-Wazalendo candidate Ado Shaibu won the Tunduru North constituency (80,282), with the remaining captured by CCM, including Tunduru South, where Mr Fadhili Chilombe collected 63,417 and Omary Msigwa, who garnered 43,689 in the Madaba constituency.