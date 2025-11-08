Trump says no US government official will attend G20 summit in South Africa

President Donald Trump said on Friday that no US government official would attend the Group of 20 summit in South Africa later this month, because of what he said were "human rights abuses" taking place in the country.
"It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa. Afrikaners (People who are descended from Dutch settlers, and also French and German immigrants) are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated." Trump said in a Truth Social post.
Trump has claimed Afrikaners face persecution based on their race in the Black-majority country, allegations the South African government has denied.