Businesswoman ‘Niffer’, 239 others charged with treason over election day protests

Dar es Salaam. Businesswoman Jennifer Jovin (26), popularly known as “Niffer,” and 239 others have been arraigned before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court to face treason charges stemming from protests that followed the 2025 general election.

Niffer, who was arrested a few days before election day, appeared in court on Friday, November 7, 2025, alongside co-accused persons who were detained on October 29, 2025—the day of the polls—at different locations across Dar es Salaam.

The suspects, who arrived at court around 5:54 a.m. in three Prison Service buses, included several individuals who appeared injured or limping, reportedly as a result of beatings or gunshot wounds. Some were said to still have bullets lodged in their bodies.

The group comprises a wide range of individuals, including motorcycle taxi riders, students, artisans, bus conductors, mobile money agents, event MCs, mechanics, and decorators.

Others are professionals such as journalist Simon Makaranga (26) from Mbagala, teachers Lucianus Luchius (28) from Mbweni and John Mawakili (30) from Temboni, accountant Paulo Malima (28) from Changanyikeni, and laboratory technologist Benadetha Laizer (26).

The accused were charged in five separate counts before three different magistrates, facing counts of conspiracy and treason.

However, magistrates in all cases informed the accused that they were not required to enter any plea, as the Resident Magistrate’s Court lacks jurisdiction to hear treason cases. The charges will instead be heard before the High Court once investigations are complete.

They also clarified that since treason is a non-bailable offence, all suspects would remain in remand custody pending the completion of investigations.

State Attorneys told the court that investigations were still ongoing.

Niffer’s charge

The first group, involving Niffer and 21 others, was charged under Preliminary Inquiry (PI) No. 26388 of 2025 before Senior Resident Magistrate Aaron Lyamuya.

The case carries three counts, two of which directly involve Niffer—conspiracy to commit treason with her co-accused and treason individually. Her co-accused also face a separate treason charge.

Senior State Attorney Clemence Kato told the court that between April 1 and October 29, 2025, the accused conspired to commit treason.

He alleged that on October 29, they plotted to obstruct the 2025 general election in various parts of Ubungo District, intending to overthrow the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania and acted on that intent by causing destruction to government property.

The second count

The second case (PI No. 26395 of 2025) involves 75 accused persons, among them businesswoman Paulina Palangyo (28) of Mbezi and 74 others.

They were charged before Senior Resident Magistrate Hassan Makube with two counts—conspiracy and treason—allegedly committed between April 1 and October 29, 2025.

Defense lawyers Peter Kibatala, Dickson Matata, and Paul Kisabo told the court that their clients were tortured while in police custody.

Mr Kibatala claimed that on November 6, 2025, while at Oysterbay Police Station, Niffer was assaulted by police officers and forced to sign a statement.

He added that on November 5, 21 of her co-accused were also beaten and still had visible injuries.

“We ask that this be entered into the court record,” he said, further requesting that the accused be granted medical treatment and that medical reports be submitted to the court.

He also argued that the conspiracy charge was redundant, as it was absorbed by the treason charge, and asked for it to be struck out.

The prosecution sought additional time to respond.

Magistrate Lyamuya directed that the accused be taken to prison hospitals for treatment and that medical reports be submitted to the court.

He also ruled that the lower court lacks jurisdiction to remove charges or hear the case.

The suspects were remanded until November 11, 2025, when the prosecution is expected to respond to the defense submissions.

The third count

The third case involves John Alexander John and 12 others, charged with conspiracy to commit treason and treason before Senior Resident Magistrate Beda Nyaki.

Senior State Attorney Fadhili John told the court that the offences were allegedly committed between March and October 29, 2025.

The case has been adjourned to November 20, 2025, pending investigation updates.

The fourth count

The fourth count, also before Magistrate Nyaki, involves 28 accused persons, all charged with conspiracy and treason.

Defense lawyer Dickson Matata told the court that his clients had been held in police custody for over five days, during which they were beaten, tortured, and denied access to lawyers and relatives.

He presented one accused, identified as Baraka, who was shot in the leg, saying the bullet was still lodged, causing a serious infection.

“This is just one example—others are in similar condition,” Mr Matata said, urging the court to order medical care for all accused and ensure medical reports form part of the record.

He also challenged the charge sheet, arguing that it combined multiple offences improperly, and pressed the prosecution to state when investigations would be completed.

Chief State Attorney Margreth Bernard, who is leading the prosecution, said the allegations of torture were matters of evidence to be addressed during trial. She added that while the defense could not be denied medical treatment, the Prison Service has established medical procedures to follow.

On delays, she noted that under the National Prosecution Office Act, there is no statutory time limit for investigating serious offences, but assured the court that the process would be expedited.

Magistrate Nyaki ruled that the court had no authority to amend or strike out the charge sheet. He ordered that all suspects receive medical care in prison, with treatment reports to be filed by the Prison Commander.

He also directed the prosecution to ensure investigations are completed without delay.

The fifth count

In the fifth case, 95 accused persons were charged with conspiracy to commit treason and treason before Senior Resident Magistrate Hassan Makube.

The case carries similar particulars as the previous ones and has been adjourned to November 19, 2025, for mention.