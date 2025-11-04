GEMS, Infinity Developments to establish world-class international school in Zanzibar

Zanzibar. GEMS School Management (GSM), the advisory arm of global education leader GEMS Education, and Infinity Developments, one of East Africa’s fast-growing real estate firms, have announced plans to collaborate on the establishment of a world-class international school in Zanzibar by 2027.

The proposed institution, which will form part of the upcoming Infinity Hills development, aims to deliver international-standard education aligned with Zanzibar’s goals of expanding access to quality and innovative learning.

According to a joint statement, the partnership—currently in its exploratory, non-binding phase—combines GSM’s six-decade experience in education excellence with Infinity’s expertise in sustainable real estate development.

The school will emphasise STEM education, digital innovation, and teacher training, with GSM deploying its proprietary ASPIRE model to ensure high performance and global benchmarking.

One of the GEMS Schools in the UAE

The initiative will also create professional development opportunities for local educators through leadership and capacity-building programmes.

“We look forward to exploring this partnership with Infinity Developments, marking an important step in GSM’s expansion across Africa,” said Robert Tarn CBE, Managing Director of GEMS School Management.



“Zanzibar offers a unique opportunity to extend access to high-quality education and support the government’s vision for an inclusive, future-ready school system.”

Infinity Developments Founder and Chairman Samuel Saba said the collaboration underscores the company’s belief that education forms the cornerstone of sustainable communities.

“Education is the foundation of every thriving community. Partnering with GSM allows us to bring that vision to life—creating a school that stands for excellence, sustainability, and opportunity at the heart of Infinity Hills,” he said.

The planned school represents a shared commitment by both partners to education-led community development and could pave the way for similar collaborations across Africa.

While the announcement outlines intentions rather than a binding agreement, it signals growing interest by global education providers in Zanzibar’s expanding development landscape, particularly as the archipelago prioritises human capital and skills investment under its long-term growth plans.