Msigwa: We will learn from Morocco as Afcon 2027 hosts

Dar es Salaam. The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports and Government Chief Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa, has said Tanzania will use the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Morocco as a key learning platform in preparation for hosting the 2027 Afcon finals alongside Kenya and Uganda.

Speaking ahead of the continental show-piece, Msigwa explained that the government has deliberately invited leaders from all municipalities that will host Afcon 2027 matches to travel to Morocco and learn first-hand how such a major tournament is prepared and executed.

The municipalities involved are from Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Dodoma regions, which are earmarked to stage matches during the 2027 finals.

According to Msigwa, the learning mission is aimed at ensuring that Tanzania is fully prepared not only in terms of stadium readiness but also in the overall organisation, coordination and delivery of a world-class tournament.

He stressed that successful hosting of Afcon goes far beyond what happens on the pitch.

In addition to municipal leaders, Msigwa said officials from the President’s Office – Regional Administration and Local Government (Tamisemi) have also been invited to take part in the learning tour.

Their focus will be on understanding the full scope of preparations, day-to-day operations and the wide range of opportunities that come with hosting a major international sporting event.

“Football tournaments are not just about matches played on the field,” Msigwa said. “There are many other opportunities attached to these competitions, including tourism, transport services, various business activities such as accommodation, and even cultural exchange where people get to learn about the host country’s traditions and way of life.”

He added that Morocco provides an ideal example for Tanzania and its co-hosts, noting that the North African nation has successfully organised several major continental and international competitions in recent years.

Msigwa said learning from Morocco’s experience, systems and best practices is essential to ensure that the 2027 Afcon finals meet and exceed expectations.

Msigwa further emphasized that preparations for Afcon 2027 must involve all relevant stakeholders, from central government to local authorities and the private sector, in order to fully capitalise on the economic and social benefits of hosting the tournament.

Turning to the national team, Taifa Stars, Msigwa said the players are in high spirits and are showing strong morale ahead of the Afcon matches in Morocco.

He expressed confidence that the team understands the magnitude of the tournament and the pride of representing the nation on the continental stage.