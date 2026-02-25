Five-star Yanga overpower JKT to go top of Mainland League

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans S.C. (Yanga) stormed back to the top of the Tanzania Mainland Premier League standings with a commanding 5-0 victory over JKT Tanzania at the KMC Complex today, February 25, 2026.

The Jangwani Street giants delivered a clinical performance, underlining their title credentials with an emphatic display of attacking football and defensive discipline.

Yanga wasted no time in asserting dominance, opening the scoring as early as the seventh minute. Mohamed “Tshabalala” Hussein calmly slotted home after being set up by a well-weighted pass from Prince Dube, sending the home fans into early celebrations.

Despite JKT Tanzania’s attempts to reorganize, Yanga maintained control for much of the first half. Their persistence paid off again in the 60th minute when Laurindo Dilson Depu doubled the advantage, finishing off a neat assist from Israel Mwenda. The goal shifted the momentum firmly in Yanga’s favour.

Just three minutes later, Mudathir Yahaya extended the lead to 3-0 in the 63rd minute, reacting quickest to a rebound after the ball struck the post. The quick succession of goals effectively ended JKT’s hopes of mounting a comeback.

Prince Dube, who had already provided an assist, crowned his impressive performance with a goal of his own in the 83rd minute, finishing off a precise pass from Buba Jamell.

Substitute Shekhan Khamis then completed the rout in the 89th minute, converting another assist from Mwenda to seal a memorable five-star display.

The victory sees Yanga climb to the top of the table with 28 points from 10 matches, level on points with JKT Tanzania.

However, the defending champions boast a vastly superior goal difference of +25, having scored 27 goals and conceded just two. In contrast, JKT Tanzania, who have played 17 matches, hold a goal difference of +3 (18 scored, 15 conceded).