Yanga on the verge after narrow Caf Champions League defeat

Dar es Salaam. The solitary goal scored by Anas Bach for Morocco’s ASFAR has pushed Tanzania’s representatives in the CAF Champions League, Young Africans SC (Yanga), to the brink of elimination from the competition on February 7, 2026 at the Rabat Olympic Stadium.

Bach struck the decisive blow in the 85th minute, firing home a powerful effort after collecting a loose ball that had been only partially cleared by Yanga captain Bakari Mwamnyeto.

The move originated from a dangerous cross delivered by Fallou Formose Mendy, and Bach reacted quickest to punish Yanga’s momentary defensive lapse, sealing a crucial 1–0 victory for the Moroccan side.

The result lifted ASFAR to eight points from five matches, keeping their quarterfinal hopes firmly alive.

The Moroccan club now requires just one point from their final group fixture to mathematically secure progression to the knockout stage.

ASFAR will face Egypt’s Al Ahly on February 15 in Cairo in what promises to be a decisive encounter.

Al Ahly currently sit on nine points and also need only a draw or a win to advance, following their goalless draw away to JS Kabylie in their most recent match.

The high-stakes showdown in Cairo will effectively determine the final qualification slot from the group.

Meanwhile, Yanga’s path to the quarterfinals has become extremely complicated. On the same day ASFAR take on Al Ahly, the Tanzanian champions will host Algeria’s JS Kabylie at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar. JS Kabylie, who have collected just two points, are already mathematically eliminated from the competition.

For Yanga, qualification now depends on a near-perfect scenario. They must defeat JS Kabylie by a margin of at least three clear goals without conceding while simultaneously hoping that Al Ahly secure victory over ASFAR in Cairo.

Any slip in either condition would confirm Yanga’s exit at the group stage.

This combination of requirements leaves Yanga in a highly precarious position, as their fate no longer rests entirely in their own hands but hinges on the outcome of the Al Ahly–ASFAR clash.

Against ASFAR, Yanga will particularly regret missed opportunities that could have altered the outcome of the match.

Despite controlling large spells of play, the Tanzanian side failed to capitalize on several clear-cut chances.

In the 76th minute, striker Prince Dube squandered a golden opportunity after being set up by Mudathir Yahaya.

His initial effort struck the underside of the crossbar, and although the rebound fell kindly to him, his follow-up shot was directed straight at the ASFAR goalkeeper, who made a comfortable save.

Just three minutes later, Clement Mzize wasted another promising chance after being played clean through by Dube, firing wide of the target.

Moments later, Dube himself missed again, shooting off target after receiving an incisive pass from Mudathir Yahya.

Those missed chances ultimately proved costly, as ASFAR remained compact and disciplined before striking late to claim all three points.