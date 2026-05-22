GGML, Geita Municipal Council celebrate cultural diversity at two-day festival

Geita. Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML), in collaboration with the Geita Municipal Council’s Department of Culture, has launched a two-day Cultural Day festival aimed at celebrating and preserving the region’s rich cultural heritage.

The event, which kicked off on Friday, May 22, 2026, at the Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan Grounds (formerly EPZ Grounds) in Geita, will run until Saturday, May 23, bringing together residents, schools, cultural groups, and GGML staff.

Organisers say the festival is designed as both a celebration and a cultural bridge between generations, showcasing the languages, arts, food, music, dress, and traditions of communities in the Lake Zone and across Tanzania.

The programme features the launch of a Lake Zone Cultural Book, performances of traditional dances from the Sukuma, Luo and Zinza communities, as well as exhibitions of cultural attire with explanations of their historical significance.

Visitors are also expected to experience displays and tasting of traditional foods, alongside art, craft, and cultural artefact exhibitions. Musical performances by local cultural groups and secondary school students are also part of the lineup.

“At GGML, we believe that meaningful community engagement goes beyond infrastructure and investment. It means showing up for the moments that matter to the people we live and work alongside,” said Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) Senior Manager for Sustainability, Gilbert Mworia.

He added that cultural celebration is an important part of identity, unity, and shared growth between the company and host communities.

The festival also aims to promote appreciation of cultural diversity, strengthen mutual respect and tolerance, and provide a platform for individuals to express pride in their heritage.

Organisers further noted that the event plays a key role in connecting young people to their cultural roots while preparing them to become confident and globally aware citizens.

The event is open to the public, with community members encouraged to attend and participate alongside their families.