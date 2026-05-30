GGML Kili Challenge targets Sh2.6bn in renewed HIV fight

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has launched the 2026 GGML Kilimanjaro Challenge Against HIV/AIDS, aiming to raise US$1 million (about Sh2.6 billion) to strengthen HIV prevention and care services amid declining global donor funding.

The campaign was officially unveiled today in Dar es Salaam through a public walk and fundraising event held at Coco Beach, bringing together private sector players, financial institutions and development partners.

Speaking at the launch, Simon Shayo, Vice President for Sustainability and Corporate Affairs at AngloGold Ashanti, said the initiative is designed to secure sustainable domestic resources for the national HIV response.

He said the challenge, implemented through Geita Gold Mining Ltd (GGML) and the GGML Kili Challenge Trust, has for over 24 years served as a key platform for mobilising private sector support in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

“Everyone has a role to play because there is still a significant need for medicines, services and support for people living with HIV,” said Shayo.

This year’s campaign has partnered with the CEO Roundtable of Tanzania (CEOrt) to expand private sector engagement and strengthen fundraising efforts.

Among participating partners are Stanbic Bank Tanzania, NMB Bank, NBC (National Bank of Commerce) Tanzania, Puma Energy, Heritage Insurance Tanzania, Coastal Aviation, Asante Tours and Mwananchi Communications Limited.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Tanzania, Susan Ngongi Namondo, praised GGML for sustained domestic resource mobilisation, noting that reduced international aid requires stronger local solutions and multi-sector collaboration.

She said progress in the fight against HIV has been driven by investments in education, treatment and awareness campaigns, but stressed the need to intensify efforts to achieve the goal of ending new infections by 2030.

GGML Managing Director Ashraf Suryaningrat said the campaign is built on collective action, adding that this year’s Kilimanjaro climb in July will be a major highlight in the fundraising drive.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania Senior Manager for Corporate Affairs, Dickson Senzi, said private sector participation reflects a growing commitment to investing in public health and community development through partnerships.

Organisers said the launch attracted pledges exceeding Sh150 million, with additional fundraising activities expected to continue across different platforms until the Sh2.6 billion target is reached.

For more than two decades, the GGML Kili Challenge Trust has been implemented in collaboration with TACAIDS, serving as a key mechanism for channelling private sector resources into the national HIV and AIDS response.