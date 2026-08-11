Government calls for completion of Kahama to Kakola road project

Shinyanga. The Government has directed the contractor building the 73-kilometre Kahama-Bulyanhulu Junction-Kakola road to speed up work to ensure the project is completed within the agreed timeframe.

Energy Minister Deogratius Ndejembi issued the directive after inspecting the project, which is being funded by Barrick-Twiga’s Bulyanhulu and North Mara mines at a cost of about Sh100.6 billion.

The road is being upgraded to bitumen standard by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), under the supervision of Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads).

Mr Ndejembi said 32 kilometres of the road had been paved, with construction continuing on other sections.

“I have no concerns about the quality of work, but the contractor needs to increase the pace so that the road is completed on time. Residents want to see their road completed and start using it,” he said.

He said completion of the road would improve the movement of people and goods and support economic activities along the route.

Mr Ndejembi also directed Tanroads Shinyanga to closely supervise the contractor and ensure construction progresses as planned.

He further called for street lighting to be installed on major roads, particularly in areas with high levels of social and economic activity, to improve road safety at night.

Shinyanga Regional Commissioner Mboni Mhita said the Government had allocated more than Sh2 trillion for various strategic projects in the region.

She said her office would monitor the road project to ensure the funds allocated were used as intended and commended Barrick-Twiga for financing the project.

Tanroads Shinyanga regional manager, Mr Ntuli Mwaikokesya, said the project was initially scheduled for completion in September 2026.

However, he said the contractor had requested additional time due to challenges encountered during implementation.

“If the extension is approved, the project is expected to be completed by December 2026,” Mr Mwaikokesya said.

Construction of the road began in July 2024. Once completed, it is expected to improve transport links and support mining, agriculture, forestry and tourism activities in Shinyanga, Geita, Tabora, Kagera and Kigoma regions.