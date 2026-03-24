How Barrick-funded Sh101 billion road upgrade will ease transport

Kahama. Construction of the Kahama–Bulyanhulu Junction–Kakola road to tarmac standard has reached the asphalt-laying stage, with residents expecting the Sh101.2 billion project to improve transport, lower costs and support economic activities in Shinyanga Region and neighbouring areas.

The 73-kilometre road, which links Kahama with mining and farming areas is intended to improve the movement of people and goods.

The project is being implemented through cooperation between the Government and the private sector under Twiga Minerals, a joint venture between the government and Barrick, with construction carried out by China Civic Engineering Construction Corporation.

For years, residents say the poor condition of the road made travel difficult, especially during the rainy season, causing delays, vehicle damage and high transport fares.

The resident engineer from the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads), Mr Marco Bee, said the project had reached about 65 percent completion since work began in July 2024, with current work focusing on laying asphalt.

“Work is progressing despite rain challenges, and we expect completion within the 27 months agreed in the contract,” he said.

He said the road would improve transport efficiency and support business, farming and mining activities in Kahama and surrounding districts.

A project supervisor representing the private sector partner, Mr Ibrahim Paul, said the road was being built to required standards to ensure long-term use and better access to markets and services for nearby communities.

Kakola resident Mwandu John said the road had been a problem for many years.

“Transport was slow and expensive, and vehicles were often damaged. This road will reduce costs and make travel easier,” he said.

Driver Samwel Petro said poor road conditions had caused losses for transport operators.

“We expect fewer breakdowns and faster trips once the road is completed,” he said.