Government drafting law on anti-ageing and regenerative treatments

Dar es Salaam. The government is finalising a new law on organ transplantation that will also provide a legal framework for advanced regenerative and aesthetic medical services, including hair restoration and anti-ageing skin treatments.

The move comes amid growing interest among Tanzanians in regenerative therapies that use stem cells to stimulate the body’s natural healing processes, reducing the need for surgical procedures.

The Director of Curative Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr Hamad Nyembea, said the government is at an advanced stage in preparing the Organ Transplantation Bill, which will expand access to a range of specialised services, including skin, hair and dental reconstruction.

“The Ministry is finalising the law on organ transplantation, which will open doors for various transplant and restoration services. These include hair, skin and dental reconstruction. The draft is expected to be tabled in the next parliamentary session,” Dr Nyembea told The Citizen.

He said that specialised reconstructive surgical services are already available at Mloganzila Centre of the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), where experts trained in advanced restoration techniques have successfully treated patients.

The new legislation is expected to provide a regulatory framework for regenerative procedures that are increasingly in demand, driven by changing social attitudes towards beauty, youthfulness and self-care.

“These days, skin means everything. If your skin is smooth and glowing, you look young even at 40. I cannot go out without applying collagen cream. I want my skin to stay radiant,” said Angela Mwisi, a 46-year-old resident of Tabata.

For a Msasani resident, Joyce Mfilinge, collagen-based cosmetics have become part of her daily routine. “Since I started using collagen-based products, I’ve felt more confident and socially accepted. My skin is smoother and I feel younger every day,” she said.

However, experts warn that the surge in demand for anti-ageing and beauty enhancement has also fuelled the circulation of counterfeit cosmetic products that have left many users with damaged skin.

“In 2021, I used a cosmetic product that badly damaged my skin. I later travelled to South Africa for regenerative treatment, which restored my natural complexion. Not every woman who wants smooth skin is trying to look younger—some of us just want healthy skin,” said Grace, 52, a resident of Mbweni.

The popularity of regenerative therapies is also spreading among men, particularly those seeking solutions for hair loss—a condition linked to genetics, stress, hormonal imbalance, or medication.

Dr Erick Muhumba, a reconstructive surgery specialist at MNH Mloganzila, said the demand for restoration and aesthetic treatments has grown significantly in recent years, largely due to Tanzania’s expanding middle class.

“Many patients come seeking treatment to enhance their appearance or restore hair. While some of these services are available locally, they remain expensive and out of reach for many. Only a small group of patients can afford them,” he said.

He noted that, a decade ago, such procedures were almost unheard of in Tanzania, but more private clinics in Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Mwanza are now offering regenerative and aesthetic medical services.

Neighbouring Kenya is also experiencing a surge in demand for regenerative medicine. Dr Arshni Malde, an aesthetic medicine specialist based in Nairobi, said regenerative treatments are becoming increasingly popular because they offer faster and longer-lasting results at a lower cost compared to traditional cosmetic surgery.

“Regenerative medicine rejuvenates ageing skin, stimulates hair growth, reduces wrinkles, rebuilds muscle, promotes wound healing and even regenerates certain tissues and organs,” she explained.

Dr Malde added that, unlike plastic surgery, which often requires lengthy recovery and carries surgical risks, regenerative treatments are non-invasive and work by stimulating the body to produce new collagen, blood vessels and healthy tissue.

“It’s a safer, faster and more sustainable approach to ageing gracefully,” she said.