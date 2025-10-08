Diamond Platnumz’s collabo with Ciara ‘Low’ earns Grammy consideration

Tanzanian music superstar Diamond Platnumz continues to make international waves as his collaboration with American R&B icon Ciara, the single 'Low' has been listed for Grammy consideration by the Recording Academy.

The recognition marks yet another global milestone for the Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) founder, who has consistently pushed the boundaries of African pop music on the world stage.

Released earlier this year, 'Low' blends Ciara’s signature R&B sound with Diamond Platnumz’s Afro-fusion energy, creating a smooth, danceable track that celebrates love and rhythm.

The song was part of Ciara’s Cici’s Prayer EP, which showcased diverse global influences and high-profile collaborations.

While the nomination phase is still underway, being under Grammy consideration is a significant achievement, highlighting Diamond’s growing footprint in the global music industry and his continued crossover appeal.

This milestone follows Diamond’s previous international accolades and collaborations with artists like Alicia Keys, Rick Ross, and Ne-Yo, positioning him as one of Africa’s most recognized musical exports.

Fans and fellow artistes have taken to social media to celebrate the achievement, calling it another proud moment for East African music on the world stage.

“From Tandale to the Grammys,” one fan wrote. “Diamond keeps proving that Bongo Flava can go global.”