New details emerge in Polepole ‘abduction, disappearance’ saga

Dar es Salaam. New details emerged yesterday in connection with the alleged abduction of former ambassador Humphrey Polepole.

The incident, which took place in the early hours of Monday, has sparked widespread public concern.

Mr Polepole, who previously served as the Secretary for Ideology, Propaganda and Training of the ruling CCM, was reportedly taken from his residence in Ununio, Kinondoni, Dar es Salaam, under circumstances that remain unclear. The incident also caused considerable damage at the property.

Neighbours and witnesses described the events as alarming. A neighbour who did not wish to be identified said he initially assumed the noises he heard at night were related to a family matter.

“When I looked outside without opening the gate, I saw two Land Cruiser vehicles. A person was forcibly placed into one of the cars, which then drove away. The next morning, I discovered large amounts of blood and later confirmed through online sources that it was Polepole,” he said.

The caretaker of the property, who had rented the house to another individual, expressed shock at the turn of events.

“I did not know that Polepole was living there. The tenant had told me his mother would be staying in the house and that she would occasionally come because she works in Dodoma. I never expected such a violent incident,” he said.

The house, rented on July 11, 2025, has three rooms and is regularly cleaned by local youths on a weekly basis. He said that the damage to the property was extensive. The main gate was broken, along with doors both inside and outside the house. The room where Mr Polepole slept was ransacked.

Neighbours reported hearing vehicles and loud banging around 8 pm, but many were too frightened to investigate until the following morning.

Family’s plea

Ms Annamary Polepole, the mother of the former ambassador, has made a heartfelt plea for her son’s safe return. “If he is alive, bring him back to us.

If he is dead, bring him to me so I can bury him myself. Do not throw him into the sea,” she said, describing her son as a loving, cheerful and respectful young man. She said that the attack has affected the entire family.

Annamary also revealed that Mr Polepole had always been passionate about learning and personal development. Despite financial limitations preventing him from pursuing formal flight training, he was devoted to studies and spiritual growth and his family had always considered him a special and promising child.

Condemned

The shocking incident has drawn condemnation from several organisations.

The Tanzania Editors’ Forum (TEF), through its chairman Deodatus Balile, said, “The lives and safety of Tanzanians must always be a priority. Peace is rooted in justice and acts of abduction that spread fear among citizens are unacceptable.”

Similarly, the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) has called on President Samia Suluhu Hassan to urgently intervene, urging that all available resources be deployed to ensure Mr Polepole’s safety.

Manhunt

Police spokesperson David Misime confirmed that investigations commenced immediately after reports of the alleged abduction circulated on social media. “The police opened a case file on 6 October 2025 and have begun collecting evidence and statements from multiple sources to establish the facts.

We are also seeking Polepole’s brother to provide further information and evidence, including allegations of possible police involvement,” he said.

The police are working to determine whether Mr Polepole was residing at the property legally or if he was visiting as a guest. “Investigations are ongoing and we urge the public to remain calm while we establish the truth and identify all parties involved,” Misime said.

Legal proceedings

Following the alleged abduction, Mr Polepole’s lawyers, led by Mr Peter Kibatala, filed a special application in the High Court, Dar es Salaam, seeking urgent intervention.

The respondents in the case include the Inspector General of Police, Director of Public Prosecutions, Attorney General and the relevant police commanders responsible for Dar es Salaam.

The court application states that Mr Polepole has not been charged with any crime and is allegedly being held at an undisclosed location, which violates his constitutional rights.

The lawyers have requested the court to order his immediate release on bail or to produce him in court pending further proceedings. They emphasised the urgency of the matter, citing concerns over his safety and well-being.

Public concerns

The Mr Polepole’s alleged abduction has raised serious concerns about the safety of prominent figures and ordinary citizens alike. Analysts and civil society organisations have warned that such incidents, if unchecked, could undermine public confidence in security institutions and create widespread fear among the population.

The incident has sparked online discussions and debates about citizen protection, accountability of security agencies and the need for swift action to safeguard human rights.