East African MPs call for strategic investment in sports infrastructure and regional collaboration

Arusha. Two Members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), Falhada Iman Dekow and Clément Musangabatware, have urged partner states to make strategic investments in modern sports infrastructure and to strengthen collaboration between the sports and education sectors.

According to the legislators, such investments would not only enhance athletic performance but also stimulate economic growth, foster innovation, and promote social inclusion across the region.

Musangabatware emphasized the need for a comprehensive, coordinated approach to sports development, calling on governments to work together under the East African Community (EAC) framework.

“We urge governments to invest in modern sports infrastructure, harmonize sports and education policies, jointly market East Africa as a global sports hub, and promote public–private partnerships to ensure innovation, inclusion, and sustainable sports development across the region,” he said.

The call came during debates on a motion moved by Falhada Iman Dekow, which commended Partner States for successfully hosting major international sporting events, notably AFCON/Pamoja and the 2025 UCI Road World Championships.

The motion highlighted these achievements as proof of East Africa’s growing capacity to organize world-class competitions that unite citizens and project a positive image globally.

The 2025 UCI Road World Championships, held in Rwanda from 21st to 28th September, marked a historic first for Africa.

The event attracted participants from 108 countries and reached an estimated 330 million television viewers worldwide.

The MPs hailed this as a powerful demonstration of the region’s potential to host major international tournaments and a compelling justification for further investment in sports infrastructure and talent development.

The legislators also commended Partner States, Sectoral Councils, sports federations, and East African citizens for their collective contribution to the region’s sporting achievements.

They noted that the cooperation and dedication shown by these stakeholders exemplify the true spirit of regional integration and Pan-Africanism.

Looking ahead, the Assembly expressed optimism that a Partner State could one day host prestigious global events such as Formula 1 races or matches featuring international football clubs, further elevating East Africa’s profile on the global sporting stage.