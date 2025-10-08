“Me Too” by Abigail Chams and Harmonize earns Grammy consideration

Tanzanian singer and songwriter Abigail Chams has expressed her gratitude after her collaboration with Harmonize, titled “Me Too,” received consideration from the Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammy Awards.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Abigail describes 2025 as a year filled with blessings and growth, thanking the Recording Academy for the recognition.

“Thank you for this consideration @recordingacademy. This year’s journey has been wonderful - God continues to show His favour,” she write.

She also applauded Harmonize for their joint effort, writing, “@harmonize_tz, we made a great song!”

Abigail, who is signed under Sony Music Africa, extended appreciation to her family, management, and record label for their support.

“And to everyone who has supported, believed in and rooted for me,” she added.

The Nani? hitmaker continues to make waves across the continent with her soulful sound and bilingual artistry. Her collaboration with Harmonize has been praised for blending Afro-pop and Bongo Flava influences while showcasing her vocal maturity.