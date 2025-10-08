CUF candidate killed in Siha after alleged stabbing incident, eight arrested

Siha. A Civic United Front (CUF) parliamentary candidate for Siha Constituency in Kilimanjaro Region, Mr Daudi Ntuyehabi, has been killed by residents after being accused of stabbing another man during a dispute.

The incident occurred on the night of October 7, 2025, in Kilingi Village, Siha District, according to Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Simon Maigwa.

Commander Maigwa said violence erupted after a quarrel involving Mr Ntuyehabi and another young man, Mr Abdul Issah Mohamed, over a financial disagreement while drinking at a local grocery and liquor shop.

During the altercation, Mr Ntuyehabi allegedly stabbed Mr Mohamed in the abdomen, causing his intestines to protrude. Mr Mohamed is currently receiving treatment.

Following the attack, eight individuals have been arrested for taking the law into their own hands and assaulting the candidate, resulting in his death.

Those in custody include Hamadi Mohamed, Alphonce Kinyaha, Rizik Amedeus, Frank Lutindi, Shedrack Emanuel, Jeremia Mnkondo, Zainab Elisha, and Issah Mohamed.

Commander Maigwa emphasised that police have escalated investigations into the killing and its circumstances.

“The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on October 7, 2025, in Kilingi Sanya Juu Village after the deceased stabbed Mr Abdul Issah Mohamed in the abdomen,” he said.

He explained the alleged stabbing followed an attempt by Mr Mohamed to mediate a disagreement between Mr Ntuyehabi and another man while they were drinking, during which a dispute over money arose.

Furthermore, Commander Maigwa condemned the practice of taking the law into one’s own hands, warning that such acts often bring serious consequences for communities.

“The Kilimanjaro Regional Police Force calls on the public to refrain from vigilante actions, as they often cause grave harm, as in this case,” he said.