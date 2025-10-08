CUF candidate killed in Siha after alleged stabbing incident, eight arrested

The incident occurred on the night of October 7, 2025, in Kilingi Village, Siha District, according to Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Simon Maigwa
Siha. A Civic United Front (CUF) parliamentary candidate for Siha Constituency in Kilimanjaro Region, Mr Daudi Ntuyehabi, has been killed by residents after being accused of stabbing another man during a dispute.
Commander Maigwa said violence erupted after a quarrel involving Mr Ntuyehabi and another young man, Mr Abdul Issah Mohamed, over a financial disagreement while drinking at a local grocery and liquor shop.