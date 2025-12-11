Government lauds Airtel Tanzania for boosting connectivity and driving digital progress

Dar es Salaam. The government has praised Airtel Tanzania for its continued leadership in expanding high-quality communication services, contributing to national revenue, and providing employment to more than 2,000 Tanzanians.

The Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Angellah Kairuki, delivered the commendation during an extensive working visit to Airtel’s headquarters on December 11, 2025 where she met the company’s management to explore ways of deepening cooperation between the government and the private sector.

The discussions centred on enhancing the efficiency, accessibility and reliability of telecommunication services across the country.

Ms Kairuki reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening partnerships that accelerate digital inclusion, saying authorities would continue to work closely with Airtel to ensure modern communication services reach citizens in both urban and rural areas.

She also pledged to address the challenges raised by the company to improve overall service delivery.

Airtel Tanzania’s Managing Director, Charles Kamoto, welcomed the Minister’s visit, noting that Airtel was the first telecommunications company to host her since her appointment. He said the gesture reflected the government’s confidence in the company’s contribution to the sector, adding that Airtel remained committed to extending its network footprint to ensure seamless connectivity nationwide.

During the visit, the Minister was briefed on Airtel’s ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts, which are designed to support education, digital inclusion and community empowerment.

She was informed that the company has enhanced access to online learning materials for hundreds of secondary schools and thousands of teachers, while also rolling out programmes to equip youth and women with digital skills.

Airtel has further invested in initiatives aimed at improving social welfare and financial literacy in underserved communities.