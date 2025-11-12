Government now injects Sh45bn to modernise Mbeya’s MUST

Mbeya. The government has injected over Sh45.1 billion into the construction of modern infrastructure at the Mbeya University of Science and Technology (MUST) and its Rukwa campus to boost the production of skilled experts and researchers in science and technology.

The investment is part of broader efforts to address youth unemployment through improved learning and teaching environments, including the development of laboratories, workshops, and digital learning systems.

MUST Vice Chancellor, Prof Aloys Mvuma, revealed this on Monday, November 10, during the handover of new academic buildings at the university’s main campus in Mbeya and its Sumbawanga campus in Rukwa Region.

The projects were executed by TIL Construction Ltd under the Higher Education for Economic Transformation (HEET) programme.

Prof Mvuma said the completion of the modern facilities will enable the university to realise its ambition of becoming a hub for research and innovation that contributes to national development.

“This achievement reflects the visionary leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the Ministry of Education, who ensured the timely implementation of this project,” he said.

He added that despite challenges encountered during the process, the project demonstrates the creativity and capacity of local experts, with facilities designed and built to world-class standards expected to drive socio-economic development in Mbeya and Rukwa regions.

“The completion of these projects moves us closer to our vision of becoming a leading centre for science and innovation education, equipping young people with practical and entrepreneurial skills to respond to job market demands,” he said.

According to Prof Mvuma, the new infrastructure will allow students to integrate theory and practice through modern digital systems, well-equipped laboratories, and advanced workshops.

MUST’s Director of Planning and Investment, Cornel Msemwa, who also serves as the project coordinator, said the Mbeya campus works cost Sh30.7 billion, while the Rukwa campus project was implemented at a cost of Sh15.6 billion.

He noted that the HEET initiative targets public universities, aiming to improve teaching environments and modernise curricula to meet current economic and labour market needs.

“The new curricula will align with the realities of the national job market and ongoing economic transformation,” he said.

MUST Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic, Research and Consultancy, Prof Said Vuai, said the new facilities will allow the university to expand its programmes and increase student enrolment from 12,847 to 15,000 in the 2025/26 academic year.

He commended the government for its continued support, saying the infrastructure development will help produce more professionals and promote research-driven development.