Government rolls out healthy ageing, active ageing clubs Initiative

Dar es Salaam. The government has launched plans to promote healthy ageing and establish Active Ageing Clubs nationwide to improve the well-being of Tanzania’s elderly population.

The initiative forms part of the newly launched guideline for implementing the National Strategy for Health Services to Older People, promoting healthy and active ageing to reduce disease burden and improve quality of life.

The strategy uploaded on the Ministry of Health website defines healthy ageing as regular exercise, good nutrition, hygiene, social interaction, and community participation for older people to prevent illness and improve wellbeing.

The National Coordinator for Health Service for Older People at the Ministry of Health Dr Msafiri Mabulwa, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared 2000 onwards the Decade of Healthy Ageing, which Tanzania is aligning with.

He said the guideline focuses on four areas: human resources, education for older people, managing treatment costs under Universal Health Coverage, and improving data systems.

“These areas are improvement of human resources, educating older people on how best they can live healthy lives, ways to cope with high treatment costs for the elderly in line with the Universal Health Coverage Act, and improving data systems for older persons,” he said.

He added that Tanzania needs more geriatric specialists, and training institutions are developing nursing programmes.

The guideline urges healthy lifestyles, avoiding alcohol, tobacco, unsafe sex, drugs, and pollution linked to chronic disease.

Active ageing clubs promote social, recreational, and physical activities to enhance wellbeing and cohesion.

Members will take part in sports, cycling, walks, visits, celebrations, and exercise to improve physical and mental health.

HelpAge Tanzania’s health and care programme officer, Ms Martha Kimsingi, said the initiative follows years of collaboration.

“We are among the key stakeholders supporting the existence of this guideline, which we began working on about six years ago. Its objective is to increase access to quality healthcare services for older persons and reduce the financial burden on families caring for the elderly,” she said.

She said the guideline improves access to healthcare and reduces financial burden on families.

According to her, it also supports specialised care and identification of beneficiaries under Universal Health Coverage.

“The first phase of identifying households that will benefit from the Universal Health Insurance scheme has been completed. As we move into the second phase, it is important to remember that not all older persons are in the Tanzania Social Action Fund (Tasaf) system.

To reach all eligible elderly people, the recommendations in the guideline must be implemented,” she said.

The strategy promotes inclusion of people aged 20–59, stressing that healthy ageing begins early.

Experts say lifestyle choices like poor diet, inactivity, alcohol, smoking, and drugs drive old-age diseases.

The government believes promotion of healthy ageing will reduce NCDs, improve mental health, and cut costs.

The Ministry of Health will develop Active Ageing Club guidelines by June 2027, with Sh28 million allocated.

Public education campaigns will promote behaviour change and normalise healthy ageing.