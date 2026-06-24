Tanzania architect charged over alleged Sh788 million fraud

Dar es Salaam. Architect Alex Temu was arraigned before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court, allegedly on three counts, including obtaining $299,925 (about Sh788.2 million) by false pretences.

Mr Temu appeared before Principal Resident Magistrate Romuli Mbuya, where State Attorney Salome Martin read the charges.

The prosecution alleged that between July 17, 2020, and March 28, 2023, in Dar es Salaam, Mr Temu forged a board resolution for Formtech Company, whose directors are Mr Abdallah Singano and Alex Temu Ltd.

He is accused of using the forged resolution to falsely present himself as an authorised officer and signatory with powers to withdraw and transfer funds from the company’s bank account, knowing the claim to be false, according to court records.

In the second count, Mr Temu is alleged to have presented a forged document on October 15, 2025, at KCB Bank headquarters at the Harambee Building in Kinondoni District, claiming it was a genuine document issued by Formtech Company.

He is further charged with obtaining $299,925 (approximately Sh788 million) from Formtech’s account at KCB Bank between December 7, 2021, and March 29, 2023.

Prosecutors allege that he falsely represented himself as a signatory and authorised officer with powers to withdraw and transfer funds from the company account, despite knowing he was not authorised.

After the charges were read, the accused pleaded not guilty. The prosecution informed the court that investigations had been completed by the investigating officers.

Magistrate Mbuya adjourned the case to July 7, 2026, when preliminary submissions are expected to be heard.

Mr Temu was, however, remanded in custody after failing to meet bail conditions.