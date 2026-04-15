Government warns trustees on accountability, asset management

Songea. The minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Dr Juma Zuberi Homera, has urged boards of trustees to comply with the law and uphold accountability in managing institutional assets.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (Rita) in Songea on Monday, Dr Homera said trustees play a key role in safeguarding resources for the benefit of members and the wider community.

“Every trustee must ensure that institutional assets are protected and used for their intended purposes, not for personal gain,” he said. He said trusteeship is a responsibility that requires accountability and integrity.

Dr Homera noted that some boards face challenges, including mismanagement of assets, leadership conflicts and failure to comply with their constitutions.

He warned that the government will take legal action against those who violate governance principles.

Dr Homera also directed Rita to improve its digital system, eRITA, to make it more user-friendly and expand mobile outreach services to reach remote areas. He commended the agency for issuing birth and death certificates within 48 hours through the system, noting that 94 percent of applications are processed within that period.

Rita chief executive officer, Frank Kanyusi, said the meeting brought together trustees from Ruvuma, Njombe, Mtwara and Lindi regions to strengthen their capacity.

He said boards must operate in line with the Trustees’ Incorporation Act to ensure proper management of assets.

As of April 2026, a total of 5,314 boards of trustees had been registered nationwide, including 321 from the four regions. Mr Kanyusi said challenges facing trustees include limited understanding of legal requirements, weak asset management and leadership conflicts. “These challenges prompted us to introduce training programmes for trustees across the country to ensure they perform their duties in accordance with the law,” he said.