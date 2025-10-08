Mfaume Khamis Hassan: Ex-soldier aspiring to follow in Karume’s footsteps

Zanzibar. Family often shapes the path of generations, guiding children towards professions or roles reminiscent of their parents.

Lawyers raise lawyers, doctors raise doctors, and politicians raise politicians.

Such has been the case for Mfaume Khamis Hassan, whose political ambitions are deeply rooted in his family’s legacy.

Mr Mfaume, now a contender for Zanzibar’s presidency in the 2025 General Election, hails from a family long involved in politics.

Both his late father, Khamis Hassan Kombo, and mother, Miza Silima Khamis, were members of the Afro-Shirazi Party (ASP), which led the Zanzibar Revolution on January 12, 1964.

Although they were not present in Zanzibar during the Revolution, they actively engaged in movements that toppled the Sultan’s regime, paving the way for the People’s Republic of Zanzibar before it united with the Republic of Tanganyika to form Tanzania.

Political engagement also influenced Mr Mfaume’s elder brother, Ali Khamis Hassan, a committed member of the Civic United Front (CUF), who worked on party mobilisation.

Growing up in this environment planted the seeds for Mr Mfaume’s eventual political career.

Through him, the family’s activism evolved into leadership ambition, culminating in his bid for Zanzibar’s highest office: President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council.

Early life and education

Mr Mfaume was born on June 16, 1967 at Mnazi Mmoja Referral Hospital, Zanzibar.

He is the seventh child in his family. His education began at Kisiwandui Primary School and continued at Forodhani Primary School.

He later attended Haile Selassie Secondary School in Unguja, Zanzibar, completing his secondary education before embarking on military training.

He joined Zanzibar’s Special Anti-Smuggling Unit known in Kiswahili as Kikosi Maalumu cha Kuzuia Magendo (KMKM) under a 15-year contract, serving from 1985 until his voluntary retirement in 2000.

Political journey

After leaving the military, Mr Mfaume pursued competitive politics rather than follow his parents’ path as loyal party supporters.

In 2002, he joined the National League for Democracy (NLD), quickly rising within the party ranks.

Within six months, he was appointed Deputy Secretary-General for mainland Tanzania and later confirmed as Vice-Chairman in Zanzibar.

Following the death of NLD founder Dr Emmanuel Makaidi on October 15, 2015, Mr Mfaume assumed national leadership of the party.

The 2025 General Election marks his second bid for Zanzibar’s presidency, having also contested in 2020.

He has twice sought parliamentary office for Kiwajuni constituency in 2010 and 2015.

Life outside politics

Away from the political arena, Mr Mfaume is a farmer and livestock keeper, with experience in fishing and small-scale business.

He is married to three wives and has four children.

His presidential campaign focuses on service to the people of Zanzibar, prioritising development, peace, and security.

Key areas include improved healthcare, better education, youth employment, and the elimination of Zanzibar’s marginalisation.

Youth employment and social development

Mr Mfaume places particular emphasis on youth employment, arguing that work prevents young people from falling prey to crime, substance abuse, and other social vices.

“If a young person has meaningful work, they have direction and income,” he says.

“Leaving them idle is equivalent to endangering the nation.”

He promises that under his leadership, every young person in Zanzibar will have access to productive opportunities that generate income, while the government benefits from taxes collected from their economic activity.

“This is achievable if Zanzibaris have faith in our vision,” he adds.

Mr Mfaume draws inspiration from Zanzibar’s first President, Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume, who mobilised youth into constructive activities to contribute to national development while steering them away from social harm.

He intends to emulate this model, ensuring the islands’ youth are fully engaged in advancing Zanzibar’s progress.

Appeal for peace and unity

As Zanzibar approaches the 2025 election, Mfaume urges citizens to maintain peace and unity.

He calls on them to vote in large numbers and to resist being influenced by demonstrations intended to disrupt the islands’ stability.

“As a soldier, I understand the consequences when peace is disturbed,” he says.