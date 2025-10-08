Narco’s new outlet to facilitate home meat delivery in Dodoma

Dodoma. The National Ranching Company (Narco) has opened a new retail outlet at Nyerere Square in Dodoma to enhance distribution of meat from its Kongwa ranch.

The new store, NARCO’s second, aims to make its products more accessible to citizens, including home delivery for social events such as weddings and gatherings.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, Narco’s Head of Marketing, Public Relations and Business Development, Immanuel Mzava, said the initiative addresses accessibility challenges while promoting safe, high-quality meat.

“We want every citizen to have assurance of fresh and safe meat without needing to visit the market. Our meat is handled professionally at every stage, from livestock rearing to slaughter,” Mzava said.

He added that Narco focuses on quality across the entire production chain, including animal nutrition, veterinary services, processing, and distribution, ensuring meat reaches consumers with high nutritional and safety standards.

The service is also expected to reduce unsafe meat in markets and stimulate the local economy through job creation in livestock and processing sectors.

Residents attending the launch welcomed the initiative, noting it would simplify daily life and reduce costs for social events.

“Narco meat is tender and cooks quickly, reducing fuel usage. We are also taught how to identify quality meat,” said Violete Dickson, a Dodoma resident.

Gadison Watson urged Tanzanians to support the initiative by purchasing meat from official Narco outlets to avoid unsafe street meat.

Narco is expanding its services to other regions, aiming to ensure all citizens have access to safe, high-quality, and affordable meat, contributing to public health, improved nutrition, and increased income for rural and urban communities.