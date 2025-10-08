Tanzanian legal drafters study UK system for legislative modernisation

Dar es Salaam. A team of Tanzanian legal drafters from the Office of the Chief Parliamentary Draftsman (OCPD) has embarked on a mission to modernise the country’s legislative drafting process, drawing inspiration from one of the world’s oldest parliamentary systems.

This comes after the delegation visited the Commonwealth Association of Legislative Counsel (CALC) European Regional Conference in the United Kingdom to explore how each chamber functions, observed parliamentary procedures in session, and learned about the long-standing traditions that continue to shape democratic lawmaking in Britain.

Acting Director of the Division of Law Revision, Research and Training at OCPD, Ms Rehema Katuga, said the visit had been an eye opener, offering invaluable lessons that could help transform Tanzania’s legislative processes.

“We had the opportunity to visit the UK Office of Parliamentary Counsel (OPC), where we learned in depth how they operate as an independent but closely linked institution to the Attorney General’s Office,” she said in a statement.

“This has given us valuable insight into how we can improve our systems back home.” reads part of the statement.

According to her, the experience marks a new chapter in OCPD’s ongoing reform agenda one focused on modernising internal systems and integrating technology in law drafting, law revision, legal interpretation, and records management.

“The tour was highly beneficial. It allowed us to see how our UK counterparts perform their duties using modern systems and well-structured training programmes,” she said, adding that her team also learned about advanced record management systems that make legal information more accessible to citizens.

“We are returning home with new perspectives and lessons on how to improve our office from enhancing the use of technology and establishing continuous training for drafters to making our lawmaking processes more transparent and participatory,” she added.

OCPD’s Acting Head of ICT, Mr Alfred Nyaronga, was particularly impressed by the UK’s Lawmaker System a digital platform that connects all stakeholders in the legislative process, from ministries and Parliament to the Government Printer.

“Through this system, a Bill can be drafted, reviewed, amended, and approved step by step until it becomes law,” he explained. “It also enables citizens to instantly access the most updated version of legislation, promoting transparency and efficiency — something we hope to replicate in Tanzania.”

He revealed that UK officials had expressed willingness to support OCPD through capacity-building initiatives should Tanzania decide to adopt a similar digital framework.

“It’s an impressive system that has transformed law drafting in the UK. We are eager to collaborate with them so that we, too, can move away from traditional paper-based methods and digitise our processes,” Mr Nyaronga added.

For Mr Bavoo Junus, OCPD’s Acting Head of Quality Assurance, one of the strongest takeaways from the UK experience was how British legislative drafters invest in people — not just systems.

“We learned that the UK’s Office of Parliamentary Counsel runs an in-house mentorship programme where senior drafters guide new recruits for a year or more,” he said. “This hands-on approach ensures high professional standards and continuity something we have begun adopting at OCPD.”

He added that teamwork and accountability were central to the UK’s success.

“Their office operates through four teams, each responsible for specific policy areas. It means work doesn’t stop when one person is unavailable everyone is informed and involved. It’s a model that promotes collaboration and shared responsibility,” he said.

The Tanzanian delegation’s visit forms part of OCPD’s broader strategic plan to strengthen institutional capacity through global partnerships, knowledge sharing, and continuous learning.