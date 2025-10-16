Halotel marks 10 years with 16.5 million subscribers, plans launch of 5g internet by December

Dar es Salaam. A decade of major investment in telecommunications infrastructure has enabled Halotel Tanzania to reach 16.5 million subscribers since it began operations in 2015, the company has announced.

The milestone was revealed on Thursday, October 16, 2025 during celebrations marking Halotel’s 10th anniversary in Tanzania. Alongside this achievement, the company also unveiled plans to launch high-speed 5G Internet services by the end of December this year.

Speaking to journalists, Director of the Business Department at Halotel, Mr Abdallah Salum, said the company remains committed to ensuring that every Tanzanian has access to reliable, affordable, and high-quality communication services — regardless of location.

Halotel staff celebrate during the event marking the 10th anniversary of the company’s establishment in Tanzania.

“These achievements stem from substantial investment in communication infrastructure. That is why we are now able to serve millions of customers across both rural and urban areas, including regions that previously had no network coverage,” said Mr Salum.

He added that the growing demand for Internet services across the country continues to drive the company’s expansion.

“The need for Internet connectivity in society has grown significantly, so we are improving and extending our services to reach more users, especially in rural areas,” he said.

Mr Salum further noted that Internet access has played a crucial role in promoting business growth for both large and small entrepreneurs, allowing Tanzanians to participate fully in the digital economy.

Halotel Tanzania’s Managing Director, Mr Bui Van Thang (left), cuts the ribbon to launch a special customer promotion offering the chance to win a Subaru car, while Director of the Business Department at Halotel Tanzania, Mr Abdallah Salum, stands on the right.

In his remarks, Halotel Tanzania’s Managing Director, Mr Bui Van Thang, said that over the past decade, the company has become an integral part of Tanzanians’ daily lives by offering innovative services and ensuring that everyone remains connected to the world.

“We are proud of our contribution to driving Tanzania’s digital economy and creating development opportunities for all citizens. Our anniversary theme, ‘Moving Forward Together’, reflects Halotel’s commitment to continuous service improvement, innovation, and collaboration with customers on the country’s digital transformation journey,” said Mr Van Thang.

He added that as part of the celebrations, the company has launched a special customer promotion, offering participants the chance to win a Subaru Forester by conducting Halopesa transactions of Sh2,000 or more.

Halotel Tanzania’s Managing Director, Mr Bui Van Thang, interacts with entrepreneurs and Halotel customers during the celebration of the company’s 10th anniversary in the country.

Meanwhile, Head of Public Relations and Communications at Halotel, Ms Roxana Kadio, said the company continues to strengthen its brand reputation by prioritising customer satisfaction and improving user experience through innovative solutions.