Health coverage: Government pledges closer relations with the private sector

Dar es Salaam. The government has reaffirmed its commitment to working with private sector stakeholders to accelerate progress towards universal health coverage.

Government Chief Medical Officer Grace Magembe made the remarks during an Iftar networking dinner organised by the CEO Roundtable of Tanzania (CEOrt) in Dar es Salaam. The event brought together business leaders, policymakers and health stakeholders to discuss the private sector’s role in strengthening the national health system.

Dr Magembe said partnerships with the private sector are crucial for implementing the Universal Health Insurance Act and improving access to quality healthcare across the country. “The government is ready to work with the private sector through platforms such as CEOrt to ensure universal health insurance reaches every Tanzanian,” she added.

She outlined three key pillars of the universal health coverage agenda: expanding access to healthcare services, improving affordability and ensuring quality delivery.

“Universal health insurance ensures that every Tanzanian can access healthcare without facing financial hardship. While infrastructure and services are expanding, the insurance framework ensures affordability does not prevent care,” Dr Magembe explained.

She noted that about 80–85 percent of the population can now reach a health facility within five kilometres. The government continues to invest in diagnostic technologies, emergency medical services and specialised medical training to strengthen healthcare capacity.

Dr Magembe said that public–private partnerships are central to advancing health sector reforms and improving service delivery nationwide.

“The most important resource any organisation has is its people. By investing in human capital and protecting the health of our workforce, we strengthen productivity, economic resilience and national development,” she said.

Keynote speaker, Group CEO of Strategis Insurance Tanzania Limited, Dr Flora Minja said strong health systems support social wellbeing, business continuity and economic growth. She added that companies benefit when employees are healthy, as workforce disruptions reduce output and affect retention.

Expanding health insurance coverage, she said, helps improve workforce stability and contributes to national development. Dr Minja also warned that healthcare costs are rising faster than general inflation, underlining the need for preventive systems and broader insurance coverage.

CEOrt Executive Director Santina Benson said the private sector is ready to support national health priorities through workplace programmes, insurance schemes and strategic partnerships.