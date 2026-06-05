Samia’s call as she receives Russian honorary doctorate

Moscow. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged the world to ensure that education is guided by wisdom, character and a commitment to humanity, saying knowledge alone will not be enough to navigate the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

Speaking after receiving an honorary doctorate from the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN) in Moscow, President Hassan said the recognition reflected not only her personal achievements but also the enduring friendship between Tanzania and Russia and a shared belief in the transformative power of education.

"I receive this honour with humility," she said. "It is not uniquely mine. It is a tribute to the people of Tanzania, whose confidence and trust have given me the privilege to serve."

The university awarded President Hassan Doctor honoris causa in recognition of her contribution to education, reconciliation, human development and the strengthening of relations between Tanzania and Russia.

In a speech her speech, she emphasised that education as a tool for national transformation and global solidarity, warning that while the world is becoming increasingly interconnected through technology, it remains in need of wisdom.

"The world is very much connected, but it needs deep wisdom," she said. "Education must prepare trailblazers who can solve the challenges of a world that is increasingly connected but still deeply in need of wisdom."

Addressing academics and university leaders, President Hassan described universities as institutions that must go beyond imparting professional skills and instead nurture international understanding, human liberation and public service.

She praised RUDN University's historic mission of bringing together students from different countries and cultures, saying knowledge should never be isolated from friendship.

"The very name of this university reminds us that knowledge must never be isolated from friendship, but rather serve as a cornerstone for international and intercultural understanding," she said.

The President also highlighted the historic role of education in Africa's liberation and development, noting the university's association with the late Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba.

She said education and freedom have often advanced together, helping newly independent nations build institutions, strengthen human capacity and pursue socio-economic progress.

President Hassan acknowledged Russia's historical support for anti-colonial movements in Africa and praised the long-standing educational partnership between Tanzania and Russia.

According to her, more than 5,000 Tanzanians have studied in the former Soviet Union and the Russian Federation over the years, with about 1,100 graduating from RUDN University alone.

"They returned home as doctors, engineers, scientists, diplomats, teachers, administrators and public servants," she said. "This is the quiet power of education."

The President said Tanzania's own education journey demonstrates the impact of investing in human capital. At independence, access to higher education was limited, with the University of Dar es Salaam beginning with fewer than 20 students. Today, the country has 52 universities and university colleges enrolling more than 250,000 students annually.

However, she stressed that future demands require even greater investment in science, technology and innovation.

"The question is not whether we shall participate in the knowledge economy, but how we shall prepare our young people to lead within the changing world," she said.

President Hassan linked that ambition to Tanzania's Development Vision 2050, which places science, technology, innovation and skills development at the centre of national transformation.

While infrastructure projects remain important, she said roads, ports, industries and digital systems alone cannot transform a country.

"Transformation requires people—skilled people, disciplined people, innovative people and mature people who understand that knowledge must serve the common good," she said.

The President also highlighted the government's scholarship programme launched in 2023 to support high-performing students, particularly in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine. The initiative has already supported more than 5,000 students, many from disadvantaged backgrounds.

She described the programme as an investment in future doctors, engineers, scientists, innovators and teachers who will drive Tanzania's development.

Turning to students from across the world, President Hassan delivered a direct message on leadership and responsibility.

"You are studying at a time of great uncertainties, but also with great possibilities," she said.

"The world you inherit will require more than skills and certificates. It will require character, discipline, curiosity, compassion and patriotism."

She urged young people to work across cultures, disciplines and borders and to view education not merely as a pathway to personal success but as a call to public service.

"Education will open doors for you, but what you do after passing through those doors is what will define your contribution to humanity," she said.

Drawing on the teachings of Tanzania's founding President, Julius Nyerere, President Hassan said development must always place human beings at its centre and that education should ultimately serve humanity.

She pledged to continue strengthening academic, cultural and people-to-people ties between Tanzania and Russia and to encourage more Tanzanian students and scholars to pursue opportunities at RUDN University.

As she accepted the award, President Hassan said the honour belonged not only to her but also to teachers, parents and young people whose aspirations continue to shape the future.

"It belongs to the teachers who shaped us, the parents who sacrificed for us and the young people whose dreams continue to remind us that leadership must always be about service," she said.

Earlier, Russia's Deputy Minister for Science and Higher Education, Mr Konstantin Mogileksky said currently, there were a total of 250 Tanzanian students in Russia and that his country was determined to raise the number further.

"Last year alone, we planned to accommodate 150 students and the number will keep rising," he said.

Founded in 1960 and named after former Congolese leader, Patrice Lumumba, the RUDN University was established to prepare experts in various fields that would transform leadership and economies in developing countries.

He said several leaders, including some ministers in Tanzania, were alumni of the RUDN University.

In his remarks, the Rector of the RUDN University, Prof Oleg Yastrebov, said President Hassan was specifically picked for the award due to her role in promoting the very same ideals for which RUDN was established

"Since 1960, at that time known as Lumumba University and formed by the USSR Government, RUDN has been training highly qualified experts for Asia, Africa and beyond," he said.

It has so far trained experts from 160 countries in fields like Chemistry, Petroleum, Mathematics, Agriculture and Linguistics among others.

"It is the most multi-disciplinary university in Russia. Out of its current 46,000 students, 13,000 are international ones," he said.

Africa, he said, was a strategic region for the university and Russia at large.