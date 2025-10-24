HESLB allocates Sh426.5 billion in loans, grants to 135,000 Tanzania students

Arusha. The Higher Education Students’ Loans Board (HESLB) has disbursed loans and grants worth Sh426.5 billion to 135,240 higher education students across Tanzania for the 2025/2026 academic year, marking the first phase of the loans and Samia Scholarship allocation.

Speaking to journalists on October 24, 2025 HESLB Executive Director Dr Bill Kiwia said the funds form part of the government’s commitment to ensure that every eligible and needy student receives financial support to pursue their studies without economic barriers.

He said the beneficiaries are those who submitted their applications between September 15 June and 15, 2025.

“Out of the 135,240 students, a total of 40,952 undergraduate students and 5,342 diploma students have been allocated loans amounting to Sh152 billion,” said Dr Kiwia.

In addition, 615 beneficiaries of the Samia Scholarship have been awarded grants worth Sh3.3 billion, while 88,331 continuing students enrolled in various institutions across the country have been allocated loans totalling Sh271.2 billion.

Dr Kiwia further stated that HESLB will continue releasing subsequent rounds of loans and grants as it receives admission confirmations for new students and academic results for continuing ones.

“We urge all applicants to check the progress of their applications through their SIPA accounts. This is the official platform for obtaining accurate updates while the evaluation and allocation processes are ongoing,” he emphasised.

According to Dr Kiwia, the government has set aside Sh916.7 billion for the 2025/2026 financial year to finance loans for 273,347 students, including 99,300 first-year students and 174,047 continuing students.

He said this represents an increase from Sh787 billion issued in the previous year to support over 245,000 students.

“This increment demonstrates the government’s commitment to investing more in higher education as a pillar of national development. We want to see more young people achieving their dreams without financial obstacles,” he added.

Dr Kiwia also assured that the allocated funds will reach beneficiaries as soon as they report to their respective institutions on November 3, 2025 allowing them to commence their studies without delays.

He commended loan beneficiaries who continue to repay their debts voluntarily, saying such compliance strengthens the board’s capacity to fund the next generation of students.

He revealed that the total matured loan portfolio currently stands at Sh2.7 trillion, of which Sh1.8 trillion—over 70 percent—has already been recovered.

“On average, we collect more than Sh20 billion monthly, making Tanzania the leading country in Africa in student loan recovery performance,” he noted.

Meanwhile, HESLB’s Director of Loan Allocation and Issuance, Dr Peter Mmari, urged all applicants and the public to seek verified information only from the board’s official website and its social media pages under the name HESLB Tanzania to avoid misinformation from unofficial sources.

He added that the institution will continue strengthening its digital systems to enhance transparency, efficiency, and speed in both loan disbursement and recovery.