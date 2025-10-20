Hope for Rufiji as Samia pledges permanent solution to floods, economic revival

Ikwiriri. CCM presidential candidate, Samia Suluhu Hassan has pledged to end the recurring floods that have been destroying homes, washing away farms, and crippling livelihoods in Rufiji Valley.

For decades, the Rufiji Valley has been a symbol of both promise and pain. Its fertile soils have long fed communities, with constant floods, but the bold plan that the ruling party’s candidate highlighted before thousands of Rufiji residents, brings optimism.

Now, with only nine days left until the October 29 general election, the President said the end of that suffering is in sight, if Tanzanians give her the mandate to continue the government’s efforts already underway.

Speaking before a cheering crowd at Ujamaa Grounds in Ikwiriri, Rufiji District, President Hassan outlined a bold plan to permanently control flooding and turn the valley into a hub of agricultural and economic opportunity.

“We are coming with a major project in the Rufiji River Basin, a flood control and irrigation initiative that will make floods a thing of the past,” she told thousands of residents.

“We will build two large dams and develop 13,000 hectares of irrigation schemes from the existing 60,000 hectares available.”

According to her, the Sh245 billion project will include the construction of flood barriers, 90 kilometres of durable roads, and modern drainage culverts.

A contractor has already been secured.

“Once completed,” she added, “the days when rains would send people fleeing from their homes with fear in their hearts will be over. This project will bring safety, stability, and prosperity.”

For years, the Rufiji Valley’s floods have been seen as a curse. But President Hassan’s strategy turns this challenge into an opportunity, harnessing the river’s waters to boost irrigation and food security.

She said the government will ensure farmers benefit from modern farming technologies, improved seeds, and access to markets.

The region, she noted, is rich in agriculture, livestock, and fisheries, and the government intends to strengthen these sectors to make Coast Region a commercial hub.

“Rufiji farmers are hardworking. They produce food crops and cash crops such as cashew nuts, sesame, and pigeon peas,” she said.

“We have seen food production rise from 87,829 tonnes to 112,118 tonnes, and cashew output grow from 2.57 million kilos to 4.2 million kilos last season.”

She added that the next cashew auction will begin on October 30, just a day after the elections, urging farmers to prepare their stock for better market prices.

“Our cashew is now recognised internationally for its quality. We are investing heavily in inputs so that farmers can produce more, sell through auctions, and earn directly,” she said.

President Hassan also revealed plans to attract investors to Rufiji to create jobs and raise incomes.

“We are bringing investors to boost this region’s economy. On fisheries, we have already deployed two large patrol boats which have helped reduce illegal fishing from 70 percent to 30 percent. Fish production has grown from 610,000 tonnes to 900,000 tonnes,” she noted.

She pledged to build a fish processing plant in Ikwiriri Ward and establish five modern fish cages in various wards to promote aquaculture.

The CCM candidate emphasised that her administration’s development model focuses on uplifting people from the grassroots—through community services, economic empowerment, and productivity.

In Kibiti District, she highlighted the impressive growth in sesame production—from 5.3 million kilos to 11.1 million kilos and promised continued subsidies for inputs and fertilisers.

She also pledged to improve 42 kilometres of feeder roads to help farmers access markets, ensure patients reach hospitals, and enable students to attend school without delay.

On water access, she said 23 water projects have been completed, raising access from 47 to 74 percent.

Two more projects are underway and are expected to push access to 85 percent.

“Within the next five years, we will end the water challenge completely,” she declared.

Rufiji’s new chapter

PO-RALG Minister Mohamed Mchengerwa, who is also the CCM parliamentary candidate for Rufiji, hailed President Hassan as an “economic reformer.”

He revealed that his ministry had spent over Sh6 trillion in four years on key projects, including those in health, education, and infrastructure.

He said Rufiji has witnessed rapid educational growth under President Hassan’s leadership.

“When I first became MP, there were only four secondary schools here. In just four years, 22 new ones have been built. Primary schools have increased from 19 to 63 in the same period,” he said.

Mchengerwa also requested the creation of a new Rufiji Region, saying the people face difficulties travelling over 400 kilometres to the regional headquarters in Kibaha for services, some even having to pass through Dar es Salaam or Morogoro.