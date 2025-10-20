Samia: Why national water grid is game-changer for rural Tanzania

Sumbawanga. CCM presidential candidate, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has underscored the significance of Tanzania’s forthcoming National Water Grid, describing it as a game-changing initiative that will revolutionise access to clean and safe water across the country and uplift people’s livelihoods.

Addressing thousands of residents in Sumbawanga yesterday, as she wrapped up her campaign tour in Rukwa Region, President Hassan said the grid will connect major water sources such as Lake Tanganyika, ensuring stable water supply even when local sources dry up.

"Rukwa today is not the same as it was years ago,” President Hassan said. “We have implemented many development projects and plan to do even more in health, education, agriculture, and infrastructure and the national water grid will complement the efforts, improve lives and guarantee water security for all.”She likened the water grid to the national electricity grid, saying both are vital for transforming Tanzania’s economy.

"Just as we did with electricity, we want every Tanzanian to have reliable access to clean water. When there is sufficient water, irrigation farming will flourish, productivity will rise, and people’s lives will improve,” she said.

President Hassan urged Rukwa residents to vote overwhelmingly for CCM candidates at all levels, saying the ruling party remains the only trusted vehicle to sustain ongoing progress.

"We have seen what unity under CCM can achieve. Let us go and vote in large numbers so we can continue implementing these projects together,” she appealed.

The Head of State highlighted major achievements her administration has delivered in Rukwa, including free education, the construction of new schools and colleges, and empowerment of girls in science fields.

"We have built special schools for girls to study science and technology so that they can return and contribute to national development,” she said.

“I also laid the foundation for a new teacher training college here in Sumbawanga, one of 35 across the country, and a new Institute of Technology to help young people acquire modern skills.”

In health, President Hassan said she had launched a new emergency wing at Nkasi Regional Referral Hospital, equipped with modern medical facilities. She also announced plans to further strengthen the health system nationwide.

"We will continue improving health services and complete ongoing hospital projects. Every Tanzanian deserves quality healthcare,” she affirmed.

On infrastructure, the President pointed to the ongoing construction of Sumbawanga Airport, which is now 90 percent complete, saying it will handle larger aircraft and boost regional trade.

Turning to energy, she said all villages have now been connected to electricity, with focus shifting to hamlets and smaller settlements.

“By 2027, we want every part of Tanzania to have reliable power, with outages occurring only for technical reasons,” she said.

In agriculture, President Hassan announced plans to build large grain storage facilities in Rukwa to preserve surplus produce resulting from the government’s subsidy programmes. “I came here with the Minister for Agriculture and the Minister for Finance so that they can assess how to fast-track this plan.

Because of subsidies, harvests have increased — and now we must ensure we have proper storage facilities,” she said.

Agriculture Minister Hussein Bashe praised President Hassan’s leadership, citing the transformation in crop production across Tanzania. “When President Samia took office, the country used only 360,000 tonnes of fertiliser, with an average of 15 kilos per farmer.

Today, fertiliser use and yields have more than doubled. Rukwa is now the second-largest food producer after Ruvuma,” he said.

He added that maize production in Rukwa alone has surged from 470,000 tonnes to 974,000 tonnes within a few years, a sign of rising food security and prosperity.

Finance Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba echoed Bashe’s sentiments, saying President Hassan’s administration has been defined by compassion and bold reforms.

"When she took office, there were many tax complaints — multiple levies, arbitrary assessments, and a poor business environment. Through her leadership, over 250 taxes and levies were scrapped, giving relief to farmers, traders, and transport operators,” he said.

Dr Nchemba added that the government also cleared Sh8 trillion in service-provider debts as well as disbursing Sh2 trillion paid to elderly citizens who had waited years for their dues.

"This is a leader who listens, acts, and delivers,” he said. “That is why Tanzanians will go out in 10 days to give her another mandate to keep making this country a better place to live.”Sumbawanga Urban parliamentary candidate Aeshi Hilary also praised President Hassan for responding to the region’s long-standing demands.

“For 10 years we asked for an airport, and she listened — allocating Sh61 billion. She also approved Sh52 billion for our water project, and when demand grew, she added another Sh2.5 billion to build a large dam,” Mr Hilary said.

He cited improved maize prices — rising from Sh500 to Sh700 per kilo and the ongoing construction of a modern agricultural market, already 80 percent complete.

“This market will serve farmers from neighbouring countries like Zambia, Burundi, Rwanda, and the DRC. That means our farmers will sell more and earn more,” he added. As she concluded her address, President Samia reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening production sectors across the economy, from agriculture to industry and innovation.

“We are determined to make Tanzania self-reliant, productive, and prosperous. Let us build on what we have started, together,” she said.