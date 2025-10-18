Samia unveils plan to make Katavi a trade gateway to DRC

Katavi. The CCM presidential candidate, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform Katavi into a strategic business corridor linking Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through major infrastructure investments designed to unlock the region’s trade potential.

Speaking at the launch of her presidential campaign in Katavi Region on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

President Hassan said her administration would prioritise improvements to road, rail, and water transport to boost cross-border trade and stimulate local economic growth.

“Our goal is to make Katavi the new gateway for business between Tanzania and the DRC. We are investing in modern transport infrastructure that will make it easier for traders and industries to move goods across Lake Tanganyika,” she said.

At the centre of this vision is the Karema Port Project on the shores of Lake Tanganyika, which has already cost Sh47.9 billion.

The port is expected to ease passenger and cargo movement between Tanzania and neighbouring countries, including the DRC, Burundi, and Zambia.

“The construction of the Karema Port goes hand in hand with the introduction of new cargo ships on Lake Tanganyika. Our target is clear: by 2030, we want to see a strong flow of trade between Tanzania and the DRC passing through this port,” she added.

To complement the port investment, President Hassan said the government had completed design work for rehabilitating the Kaliua–Mpanda railway line, a 210-kilometre corridor expected to reduce travel time from seven or eight hours to just two or three.

“This modern railway line will enhance business efficiency, lower transport costs, and open new opportunities for farmers, traders, and investors in Katavi,” she said.

On roads, she cited the ongoing construction of the Mpanda–Uvinza highway, a 250.4-kilometre stretch linking Katavi and Kigoma regions.

The project, currently 13.7 percent complete, is being implemented in four phases.

The CCM presidential flagbearer pledged to fast-track its completion and prioritise other key routes listed in CCM’s 2025–2030 manifesto.

“We also recognise the urgent need for bridges, especially those connecting key economic areas. In the next five years, we will build the Kakese and Ugala bridges, alongside smaller ones that support trade and social mobility,” she said.

Boosting agriculture, industry, and jobs

President Hassan said developing the transport sector would directly support other productive sectors such as agriculture, industry, and trade.

“Katavi is one of Tanzania’s most fertile regions. We will expand irrigation schemes, provide subsidies, and strengthen processing centres for honey and other agricultural products,” she said, acknowledging former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda for his role in promoting beekeeping.

She noted that four honey processing and collection centres had already been established, boosting production and export potential.

On fisheries, she said the government would construct new ponds and fish cages on Lake Tanganyika to support youth employment and promote aquaculture.

“In Mpanda, we will build an international produce market and a modern abattoir to ensure our meat products meet export standards. This is how we create jobs and build confidence in Tanzanian products globally,” she said.

In line with CCM’s new manifesto, the ruling party’s presidential aspirant said her government planned to develop industrial clusters in every district to encourage small and medium-scale manufacturing.

“In the past five years, we have built five large industries and 20 medium ones in Katavi, creating 5,828 jobs. We plan to increase this number significantly by supporting youth with skills through vocational training centres,” she said.

Finance Minister and Iramba West parliamentary candidate Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, who accompanied the presidential candidate, said Tanzania’s economy was stronger today than it was in 2021 when President Hassan took office.

“Today, Tanzania holds foreign reserves of over $6.7 billion, equivalent to Sh16 trillion. Those claiming the government is printing money are misleading the public. No country prints its own currency for daily use; the money supply follows international procedures that take years,” said Dr Nchemba.

He said the government’s fiscal discipline and infrastructure investments had strengthened investor confidence and macroeconomic stability.

Call for unity and participation

President Hassan also urged all Tanzanians, particularly pastoralist communities, to participate fully in the upcoming general election.

“In some areas, people send representatives to vote on their behalf. I want to remind everyone that a vote is personal; go and cast your ballot yourself. Let’s all take part in shaping our nation’s future,” she said.

Former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda praised the President’s vision, saying Katavi’s size and resource wealth position it as a future hub for agribusiness, tourism, and trade.

“I have reviewed the CCM manifesto, and I’m impressed by its vision for agriculture and livestock development. Katavi has vast forests, national parks, and fertile land. If we invest wisely in processing industries and irrigation, this region can shine even brighter,” he said.

He also called for more water and road projects to support Katavi’s growing population and attract investors.