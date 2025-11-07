How the race for Speaker’s post has gripped CCM

Dar es Salaam. The rivalry for the position of Speaker between the incumbent, Dr Tulia Ackson, and her deputy, Mussa Azzan Zungu, highlights how the Deputy Speakership has effectively evolved into a preparatory stage for the top parliamentary role.

This pattern is evident from previous parliamentary leadership successions, where several former Deputy Speakers later contested for the Speakership, suggesting the position acts as a grooming platform for future leaders.

The unfolding contest has been described as a political tussle following Mr Zungu’s decision to collect nomination forms within Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) to challenge his boss, Dr Ackson, for the Speakership.

The path to the Speaker’s chair has historically taken different forms, starting with Speaker Adam Sapi Mkwawa, whose deputy, Pius Msekwa, went on to inherit the position.

Two days ago, the CCM Special National Executive Council (NEC), chaired by President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dodoma, shortlisted candidates for the posts of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 13th Parliament.

For the Speakership, the shortlisted candidates are Dr Tulia Ackson, Mussa Azzan Zungu and Stephen Masele.

For the Deputy Speakership, the names include Najma Giga, Daniel Sillo and Timotheo Mzava.

The shortlisted candidates will first face a vote by the CCM Parliamentary Caucus before proceeding to a full House vote.

Although Mr Msekwa initially served as Deputy Speaker, he effectively ran the House for an extended period due to Speaker Mkwawa’s ill health. Known for his experience in public administration, constitutional matters and parliamentary procedure, he later became Speaker during the early years of multiparty politics.

That was the time when Parliament required a steady and experienced hand to manage rising political tensions.

Samuel Sitta led the Ninth Parliament under his “speed and standards” philosophy, which emphasised government accountability.

Anne Makinda, who served as his deputy, later succeeded him after CCM’s internal processes did not nominate Sitta for another term.

During Makinda’s tenure, Job Ndugai served as her deputy, managing a large and vocal opposition bench. His five-year experience as Deputy Speaker helped him steer a Parliament marked by high tension and robust debate.

Following the 2015 General Election, Speaker Ndugai’s health challenges often kept him abroad for treatment, leaving Dr Tulia Ackson, then Deputy Speaker, to preside over sessions for extended periods.

After Ndugai’s resignation, CCM swiftly endorsed Dr Ackson—then widely seen as a capable and well-prepared successor due to her parliamentary experience and strong legal credentials.

Mussa Hassan Zungu was later elected Deputy Speaker, bringing with him long parliamentary experience and prior leadership roles, including chairing House committees.

His decision to contest the Speakership now reflects an established parliamentary culture in which the Deputy Speaker’s post is viewed as a stepping stone to the top job.

Political analyst Dr Onesmo Kyauke said CCM’s decision to field both the Speaker and her deputy for the same race signals the party’s commitment to internal democracy, leaving MPs free to elect the leader they trust most.

“Although it’s difficult to predict the winner, I believe Mr Zungu stands a fair chance. He is charismatic, experienced, and older—qualities that may appeal to younger MPs seeking a mature and steady leader,” Dr Kyauke said.

However, he added that age might also prove divisive, as some MPs may prefer a younger leader with fresh perspectives.

Political analyst Hamduny Marcel argued that while Mr Zungu is “politically formidable,” Dr Ackson has a strong advantage given her legal background and international reputation.

“Dr Tulia’s strength lies in her legal expertise and her role as President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), where she represents the country effectively,” said Mr Marcel.

He added that gender dynamics might also influence voting patterns. “Women may support a fellow woman, but MPs’ voting behaviour can be unpredictable,” he noted.

Another analyst, Enzi Talib, said Parliament now needs a leader with both deep legal knowledge and international exposure—qualities that Dr Ackson has consistently demonstrated.

“At this stage, the Speaker must have both local and international experience. Dr Tulia fits this profile, unlike Mr Zungu, whose expertise remains largely domestic,” he said.

Although current Standing Orders provide that the Deputy Speaker assumes the Speaker’s role in their absence, analysts say the office still needs to be strengthened with independent functions.

At present, the Deputy Speaker’s duties are limited to acting in the Speaker’s stead, creating an impression that the role lacks autonomy. Experts suggest amending Standing Orders—or even the Constitution—to grant the office a distinct mandate, such as chairing key committees like Ethics or Parliamentary Resources.

They also propose giving the Deputy Speaker administrative oversight of departments such as Research, MPs’ Training, or Parliamentary Communications.