I am not member of any political party, says Wilbroad Slaa

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Mwanza. Former Tanzania’s ambassador to Sweden, Wilbroad Slaa has said he is not a member of any political party since September 1, 2015 when he relinquished his position as Chadema Secretary General.

He made the statement today March 25 at a conference to discuss the late John Magufuli's philosophy which was held at St. Augustine University (SAUT) Mwanza while urging Tanzanians to understand that he is not a member of any political party at the moment.

He said despite not being a member of any political party in the country he will continue to share his views and advice on various issues that are productive to the nation.

"I do not belong to any party but I made it clear the day I resigned that I am still a Tanzanian and I will raise my concerns in matters that affect my nation and I will do so without fear because this country belongs to all Tanzanians," said Dr Slaa.

Referring to the late John Magufuli, Dr Slaa said he will be remembered for the patriotism he had for his nation including canceling foreign trips for public servants with the aim of reducing government spending.

He said Magufuli also stood firm to show and convince the world that Tanzania can be self-reliant by using its resources and internal revenue streams.