Information officers urged to register with the accreditation board

The Journalists Accreditation Board (JAB) Chief Information Officer, Mr Prudence Constantine (centre), speaks with members of the Journalists Association of Morogoro executive committee, during a visit of the Board delegation to the association offices in the Morogoro Municipality, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. PHOTO| JUMA MTANDA

By  Jacob Mosenda

Senior Journalist with The Citizen

Mwananchi Communications Limitted

Morogoro. Information officers working in government and private institutions have been urged not to remain outside the Journalists Accreditation Board (JAB) registration system.

Authorities have stressed that they are part of the broader journalism profession and must be legally recognised through formal certification.

The clarification comes amid concerns that some information officers in various institutions come from diverse academic backgrounds, making registration and professional verification increasingly important in curbing the spread of inaccurate information and strengthening professionalism within the media fraternity.

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Speaking to members of the Journalists Association of Morogoro on Thursday, May 21, 2026, the JAB Chief Information Officer, Mr Prudence Constantine, said eligible journalists and information officers for registration are those with legally recognised qualifications, including diplomas and bachelor’s degrees in journalism.

Ms Constantine said the government is committed to ensuring that professionally trained media practitioners are brought into the official certification system, urging information officers and journalists to submit their applications for recognition.

“The government is committed to bringing all those involved in the media sector, including photographers, journalists, editors, and information officers from both public and private institutions, into the certification system so that they are formally recognised as qualified practitioners,” she said.

She added that individuals who do not meet professional requirements are expected to pursue further training in journalism in order to qualify for registration under the board.

The Journalists Association of Morogoro Secretary, Ms Lilian Kasenene, said the establishment of JAB has helped increase membership of the association, noting the importance of formal certification for journalists.

The association’s coordinator, Mr Thadei Hafigwa, said the existence of the JAB system has opened a new chapter in the media sector by enhancing the value chain in content production, including informing, educating, and entertaining the public.

He said the association currently has 120 members across Morogoro District, Gairo, Kilosa, Kilombero, Ulanga, and Mvomero.

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