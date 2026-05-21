Tanzania launches law review to make Form Four compulsory for all citizens

Dodoma. The government has officially launched a major legislative review aimed at making Form Four education the highest level of compulsory basic education, marking another milestone in the country’s efforts to transform the education sector.

The move follows the launch of the revised Education and Training Policy of 2024, which introduced wide-ranging reforms designed to modernise Tanzania’s education system and equip learners with practical, competency-based skills aligned with the demands of a rapidly changing economy and labour market.

Speaking in Dodoma on Thursday, May 21, 2026, Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Adolf Mkenda, said the government had already started reviewing the country’s education laws after identifying legal gaps that could hinder effective implementation of the new policy framework.

Prof Mkenda said the current National Education Act, enacted in 1978, no longer adequately reflects the realities and ambitions of the newly adopted education structure, necessitating either substantial amendments or the drafting of an entirely new law.

The minister made the remarks during a national stakeholders’ meeting convened to collect views and recommendations on how the proposed education law should be structured to support implementation of the revised policy.

“The government has already started implementing the new Education and Training Policy, but along the way we realised there are legal gaps that require urgent adjustments to align the law with the reforms,” explained Prof Mkenda.

He noted that one of the most transformative features of the revised policy is the introduction of a new 10-year compulsory education system aimed at ensuring every Tanzanian child attains at least Form Four education before exiting the formal education system.

The reforms also introduce a stronger focus on practical knowledge, technical competence, and employability skills, replacing the long-criticised content-heavy learning approach with a competency-based education model.

Prof Mkenda emphasised that the ministry is now working under a tight timeline to ensure the proposed legal framework is completed as quickly as possible so the reforms can move forward without administrative or constitutional obstacles.

According to him, the ministry expects the first draft of the proposed legal document to be completed and submitted to the Cabinet Secretariat by mid-June 2026 for further government procedures and approval.

“The decision on whether to amend the existing law or draft an entirely new law rests with the Head of State after consultations through a full Cabinet meeting,” Prof Mkenda told participants during the meeting.

He explained that a team of experts within the ministry had already identified key areas requiring legal adjustments to harmonise the current education law with the new policy direction adopted by the government.

The minister further stressed that the private sector, which has become one of the largest investors in Tanzania’s education sector, was being fully involved in the review process to ensure the final legislation accommodates both public and private education stakeholders.

“We will request the Head of State to allow us to undertake major adjustments in the current law or enact a completely new law, depending on the views and recommendations provided by stakeholders,” he said.

Education stakeholders attending the meeting welcomed the government’s decision to seek broader consultations before finalising the legislation, describing the process as a positive step towards building an inclusive and future-oriented education system.

The revised Education and Training Policy, launched in 2024, is considered one of the most comprehensive education reforms undertaken by Tanzania in decades.

The reforms are intended to increase access to education, improve the quality of learning, reduce dropout rates, and produce graduates equipped with practical and entrepreneurial skills capable of driving national development.

The policy overhaul also seeks to strengthen science, technology, and vocational education while ensuring learners become more innovative, productive, and globally competitive.

Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Ms Wanu Hafidh Ameir, urged ministry officials to ensure the drafting process remains transparent and participatory.

She directed that the proposed draft law should be uploaded to the ministry’s website to allow more Tanzanians, including parents, teachers, education experts, and ordinary citizens, sufficient time to review the document and submit their views before the legislation is finalised.

“The process to establish a conducive National Education Act began in 2024. We have taken a long time because we wanted a larger number of stakeholders to express their views so that we can come up with an all-inclusive law,” she said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Caroline Nombo, assured participants that all opinions and recommendations collected during the consultation process would be carefully analysed and considered before the final draft is prepared.

Prof Nombo said the ministry remains committed to ensuring the final document reflects the aspirations of Tanzanians and supports the successful implementation of the new education vision.

“All views presented during this meeting and those that will be submitted through the ministry’s website will be fully considered in the final draft before the document is submitted to the Cabinet for approval and later tabled in Parliament for endorsement,” she explained.

Analysts believe the proposed legal reforms could fundamentally reshape Tanzania’s education landscape by extending compulsory learning years and creating stronger pathways for skills development, employment, and innovation.

If approved, the reforms are expected to significantly expand access to secondary education while increasing pressure on the government to invest more heavily in classrooms, teachers, learning materials, and digital infrastructure to accommodate rising student enrolment.