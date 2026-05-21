Tanzania to host continental engineering conference in September

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is set to host a major continental engineering conference expected to bring together more than 1,000 participants from across Africa and beyond to discuss innovation, infrastructure delivery and sustainable development.

The 12th African Engineering Conference will be held in Dar es Salaam from September 13 to 17, 2026 under the theme: “Building an Inclusive, Innovative and Sustainable Africa.”

Organised by the Institution of Engineers Tanzania in collaboration with Unesco-affiliated engineering bodies, the event will mark the first time Tanzania hosts the continental gathering since its establishment in 2012.

Speaking on preparations yesterday, the President of the Institution of Engineers Tanzania, Mr Asa Mwaipopo, said the conference reflects Africa’s growing commitment to strengthening engineering collaboration and professional development.

“The Institution of Engineers Tanzania is a member of engineering federations in Africa and globally, which work in collaboration with Unesco to promote and advance the engineering profession across Africa and the world,” said Mr Mwaipopo.

He added that the President of Zanzibar, Hussein Mwinyi, is expected to officiate at the conference.

According to him, the event will provide a platform for engineers, policymakers, researchers and industry stakeholders from across the continent to exchange knowledge and experiences.

“This is the 12th edition of the conference, and for the first time Tanzania has been honoured to host this major gathering of engineers from Africa,” he said.

Mr Mwaipopo noted that more than 1,000 participants are expected to attend, including engineers, academics, government officials, contractors and representatives from international organisations.

For his part, the chairman of the organising committee, Mr Martin David, said preparations were progressing well, with delegates from several African countries already confirming attendance.

“We have already received registrations from countries including Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria, while Tanzanians are also continuing to register in large numbers,” he said.

He added that the conference programme will feature technical sessions, exhibitions, youth and women’s forums, networking events and a gala dinner, alongside site visits to key locations in Tanzania.

The secretary of the organising committee, Ms Zainab Katima, said the conference would also place emphasis on inclusion within the engineering profession, particularly among young professionals and women.

“We have not left out women and youth. There will be dedicated women and youth forums where we will discuss challenges, achievements and employment opportunities in the engineering sector,” she said.