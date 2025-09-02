Inside Tanzania’s transition to modern electric cooking

Tanzania’s transition from traditional biomass cooking methods, such as firewood and charcoal, to modern electric cooking (eCooking) continues to receive support from different stakeholders.

At the forefront of this drive is the Modern Energy Cooking Services (MECS) program, funded by UK International Development.

MECS supports the National Clean Cooking Strategy (2024–2034) and the National Energy Efficiency Strategy (2024–2034), leveraging the country’s expanding electricity access, renewable energy generation, and energy efficiency improvements.

In an interview with The Citizen, MECS program representative Charles Barnabas and the British High Commissioner to Tanzania, Marianne Young, talk about the program’s vision and impact in Tanzania.

QUESTION: What motivated the UK government, through UK International Development, to invest in the MECS programme in Tanzania?

Young: Climate change and sustainable development are huge priorities for the British government. We were delighted to learn that clean cooking is one of the presidential priorities in Tanzania and that the President is championing this campaign not just nationally, but regionally and globally.

We were very pleased to support sustainable energy programs because this is not just an environmental issue; it’s also a public health issue, a gender equality issue, and an economic empowerment issue.

I was surprised to learn that in Tanzania, 85 percent of households still rely on firewood and charcoal for daily cooking. This has enormous health implications, particularly for women and children who are exposed to harmful fumes on a daily basis.

It also accelerates deforestation and environmental degradation. For all these reasons, we need alternatives that are reliable, sustainable, and accessible to all.

What real-life changes have you seen among households and small businesses adopting eCooking solutions? Any stories that stand out?

Charles: MECS has a dedicated workstream focused on transitioning 50 schools to clean cooking. We support SEforALL and WFP, who launched their model school, Kibasila, in July, and the results have been impressive. Previously, the school spent around Sh20,000 per day on firewood.

Today, with eCooking, their daily energy cost has dropped to just Sh5,000. This is a huge saving for a single institution, and when you multiply that across dozens of schools, the economic impact becomes significant.

Beyond schools, we’ve also seen positive changes at the household level. Families report cost savings, convenience, and a cleaner cooking environment. It’s about changing lives, one household at a time.

How does this align with the UK’s broader vision for sustainable energy and climate action in Africa?

Young: The UK works very closely with Tanzania to support its development journey, including Vision 2050. Our goal is to help create sustainable models that balance economic growth with environmental responsibility.

The eCooking campaign is helping to scale up adoption among institutions and individuals. For instance, we’ve piloted eCooking in 50 primary schools and are working closely with the government as our main partner.

Of course, we recognize that affordability remains a challenge for many households. Buying an electric cooker upfront can be costly.

That’s why MECS is partnered with TANESCO to create flexible billing options, allowing users to offset the initial expense over time. This will be a game changer in making eCooking accessible.

How will the MECS programme support Tanzania’s goal of achieving 80% clean cooking adoption by 2034?

Charles: We have ambitious targets. By December this year, we aim to reach 10 percent of the population with the awareness campaign. So far, we’ve engaged thousands of people across multiple regions through roadshows, media campaigns, and community outreach. Television remains a powerful channel for spreading awareness.

But our impact goes beyond awareness, we are enabling actual adoption through practical solutions and partnerships that make clean cooking more affordable and accessible.

How important are partnerships in driving sustainable adoption of eCooking?

Charles: Partnerships are essential. If you move alone, you might go fast, but if you move together, you go far. That’s our philosophy. We leverage partnerships with government institutions, development partners, and the private sector to deliver impactful programs.

Working with TANESCO is a great example. Their expertise in energy distribution and billing systems complements our technical and advocacy work, making large-scale adoption possible.

With energy access being central to development, how is the UK balancing climate goals with Tanzania’s industrialization and economic ambitions?

Young: Our support is focused on helping Tanzania grow sustainably. Through initiatives like MECS, we aim to reduce carbon emissions, improve public health, and protect the environment while enabling economic progress.

This is part of the UK-Tanzania Mutual Prosperity Partnership that goes beyond energy, it includes accelerating exports to the UK, strengthening local manufacturing, and supporting private-sector growth.

We see clean energy and industrialization as complementary goals, not competing priorities.

What role can the private sector and local SMEs play in scaling eCooking solutions sustainably?

Young: The private sector is the engine of economic growth, and its role in this transition cannot be overstated. Part of our climate change program focuses on supporting innovation by providing catalytic seed funding for young entrepreneurs developing clean energy solutions.

This helps create a pipeline of new ideas, technologies, and business models that can scale eCooking adoption sustainably.

With MECS working with the Ministry of Energy, what are the next steps to ensure sustainability and scale-up?

Charles: The Ministry of Energy has established a dedicated clean cooking unit to coordinate all clean cooking initiatives nationwide. We’ve worked closely with this unit, and once our project ends, we will hand over all resources, tools, and materials developed under MECS.

We’re also sharing lessons learned and best practices to ensure continuity. Standards, which we expect will be operational early next year, are being developed, and partners such as the World Bank and UNDP are coming in to complement our work.

The foundation is strong, and we believe the program is sustainable beyond our direct involvement.

How are concerns about reliable and consistent energy supply in rural Tanzania being addressed?

Charles: The challenge is not energy generation, it’s transmission. The government and TANESCO are working hard to address this gap. For now, our program focuses on urban and peri-urban areas, where grid reliability is higher.

Young: For rural areas, we are investing in off-grid solutions. The UK government is providing seed funding for mini-grids and solar-powered systems to ensure no one is left behind. We’ve also brought in technical experts to help improve transmission efficiency in partnership with the Tanzanian government.

In your view, what would success look like for Tanzania’s clean cooking agenda in 10 years?

Charles: Ten years from now, we expect the majority of Tanzanians to cook using electricity, given its cost savings, convenience, and health benefits.

Young: For us, success means a big shift—moving from today’s 85 percent reliance on charcoal and firewood to widespread adoption of clean cooking solutions.