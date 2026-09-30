IPU Secretary General arrives in Tanzania ahead of 153rd Assembly

Arusha. The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Secretary General, Ambassador Anda Filip arrived in Tanzania in the early hours of Wednesday, September 30, 2026, ahead of the 153rd IPU Assembly scheduled to take place in Arusha from October 5 to 9.

Ambassador Filip’s aircraft touched down at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) at 1:40 am, marking the arrival of one of the senior officials expected to attend the parliamentary gathering.

At the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA), she was received by Tanzania’s Ambassador in charge of the IPU Desk in Geneva, Ambassador Hoyce Temu, Chairman of the National Committee of Experts for Preparations Daniel Eliufoo, and senior officials from the Tanzania Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation and Parliament.

Traditional dancers and protocol officials were also at the airport to welcome the IPU Secretary General.

Ambassador Filip, a Romanian national, became the first woman and first Eastern European to serve as IPU Secretary General after she was elected at the 152nd IPU Assembly in Istanbul in April 2026.

She took office on July 1, succeeding Cameroon’s Martin Chungong.

Her appointment was the first time a woman had taken the position since the IPU was founded in 1889.

Ambassador Filip had previously worked at the IPU for more than 20 years, including as Director for Member Parliaments and External Relations.

The 153rd Assembly will be hosted by the National Assembly of Tanzania at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC).

The official theme is “Enhancing good governance and empowering communities through inclusivity, trust and opportunities for all.”

The Assembly is expected to bring together parliamentarians and other participants from the IPU’s 183 current member parliaments. Tanzania’s Parliament has previously said about 2,000 participants are expected to attend, including Speakers, MPs, parliamentary officials, diplomats and representatives of international organisations.

Issues on the agenda

The General Debate will focus on the Assembly’s overall theme, while the programme includes discussions on inclusive social development and parliamentary strategies to promote the rights and empowerment of people living with disabilities.

Other planned discussions will cover issues including military artificial intelligence, oversight of extractive industries, AI and children’s rights, the future of work, climate and food security, protection of mountain and ocean ecosystems, maritime security and the role of parliaments in international affairs.

The Assembly will also include meetings of the IPU’s statutory bodies, including the Standing Committees and the Forums of Women and Young Parliamentarians.

Political scientist Dr John Williams said Ambassador Filip’s arrival reflected the importance attached to the meeting.

“This is not just a protocol arrival, it is a strategic endorsement of Tanzania’s democratic credentials,” he said.

A geopolitics and diplomatic analyst, Dr Avin Bundala, said the Assembly would give Arusha greater visibility as a venue for international parliamentary dialogue.

“Her arrival tonight officially puts Arusha on the world map as a diplomatic capital,” he said.

Tanzania’s hosting role

Tanzania secured the opportunity to host the 153rd Assembly during the 148th IPU Assembly in Geneva in 2024.

Parliament has since established preparations for the event, with the meeting expected to provide opportunities for business, tourism and other sectors in Arusha and the wider country.

The hosting also comes as the term of Tanzania’s former Speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson, as IPU President approaches its end.

According to the IPU, the organisation will elect its 32nd President on October 9, the final day of the Arusha Assembly.

Three candidates have been announced for the position: Azerbaijan’s Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, Australia’s Speaker Milton Dick and Chilean Senator Rojo Edwards Silva.

The IPU describes itself as the global organisation of national parliaments.

Founded in 1889, it promotes parliamentary dialogue and cooperation and works on peace, democracy and sustainable development.

Analyst Michael Joel said the gathering would provide Tanzanian parliamentarians and parliamentary staff with an opportunity to engage with counterparts from other countries.

“2,000 delegates from 183 parliaments is not a meeting, it is the world parliament,” he said.

Economic opportunities

The meeting is also expected to benefit businesses in Arusha and other parts of northern Tanzania through demand for accommodation, transport, food, tourism and other services.

Deputy Minister in the President’s Office (Planning and Investment), Dr Pius Chaya, previously said the government expects the private sector to play a significant role in Tanzania’s long-term development, while Parliament has identified the Assembly as an opportunity for businesses in Arusha and Tanzania more broadly.

Security preparations have also been intensified ahead of the arrival of delegates, with relevant government institutions involved in preparations for the event.