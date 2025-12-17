Jenista Mhagama's interment exposes Mbinga road woes

Mbinga/Dar. As the late Peramiho Member of Parliament, Ms Jenista Mhagama (CCM), was laid to rest, long-standing grievances over the poor state of roads in Mbinga District took centre stage, prompting renewed calls for urgent government intervention.

Ms Mhagama, who died on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Dodoma after suffering heart complications, was buried yesterday at Senta B Cemetery in her home village. Vice-President Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi led mourners at the burial, which drew senior government leaders, religious figures, and thousands of residents.

During the ceremony, religious leaders and residents urged the government to expedite completion of road projects in the Kitai–Luanda–Lituhi area, citing prolonged delays in a project considered vital to both local livelihoods and the national economy.

Speaking at the burial, Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba said he had received complaints about the road and stressed that development projects causing hardship to citizens must be treated as a priority.

Dr Nchemba said he had personally inspected progress along the Kitai–Luanda, Luanda–Lituhi, and Kitai–Lituhi sections and found the pace of implementation unsatisfactory.

The Prime Minister directed the Ruvuma Regional Commissioner to summon the contractor responsible and demand accountability, noting that funds for the project had already been disbursed by the Ministry of Works.

“Under government procedures, a contractor is required to complete the assigned work using the funds received before requesting additional financing. The practice of receiving funds and diverting them to other projects is unacceptable,” said Dr Nchemba.

He added that should the contractor fail to meet contractual obligations, strict measures should be taken, including restricting travel by confiscating the contractor’s passport until the work is completed.

Furthermore, Dr Nchemba instructed the Ministry of Works to fast-track procurement procedures for the Luanda–Lituhi road, saying the area has strong potential to spur economic growth and boost national revenue.

He emphasised that during his next visit, he expects to see visible improvements in project implementation. Vice-President Dr Nchimbi commended the Prime Minister’s firm stance, describing it as an example of decisive and responsible leadership.

“This is how a chief executive of a government should act. Leadership is about serving citizens, not oppressing them,” he said, adding that the directives gave hope to residents who have endured poor infrastructure for years.

Dr Nchimbi also paid tribute to the late Ms Mhagama, describing her as a dedicated public servant whose contribution to the nation and to the ruling CCM would not be forgotten.

“Jenista served as a Member of Parliament for nearly 20 years and as a minister for more than 10 years, discharging her duties with commitment and integrity.

Both the government and the ruling party have lost a very important person, but we will continue to honour her legacy,” he said.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Mussa Azzan Zungu, said the concerns raised about roads, even when not explicitly stated, had been clearly heard and taken seriously by the leadership.

“This area is a hub of wealth and trade, and delays in infrastructure development directly affect the economy,” said Mr Zungu.

He pledged to convene local leaders, including MPs and religious leaders, with the responsible minister to forge a common position aimed at accelerating implementation of the stalled projects.

For his part, the Catholic Bishop of Mbinga, Rt Rev John Ndimbo, said that despite the grief of losing Ms Mhagama, her burial had succeeded in drawing national leaders’ attention to the challenges facing her constituents.

“Although Jenista has passed on, she remains alive in the sense that she has brought together top leaders and fellow MPs to witness the hardships faced by her people, despite this area being endowed with vast coal resources,” said Bishop Ndimbo.

He urged senior leaders to ensure that revenues generated from coal mining in Ruvuma are reinvested in improving road infrastructure and other essential services for residents.

The Deputy Secretary General of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), Fr Chesco Msaga, said Ms Mhagama would be remembered for her faith, humility, and her role as a vital link between the government and religious institutions.

“This is a national loss, not merely a family matter,” he said.

The Minister for Industry and Trade and Mbinga Rural MP, Ms Judith Kapinga, said Ms Mhagama’s life exemplified genuine leadership, defined not by authority but by the compassion and impact she left in people’s lives.

Thousands turn up

Despite long distances and poor road conditions from the Nane Nane grounds to Ruanda in Mbinga District, thousands of mourners from various regions travelled more than 120 kilometres to attend the burial.

From as early as 5 am on December 16, a long convoy of vehicles carrying government leaders, representatives of political parties, religious denominations, organisations, and ordinary citizens was seen heading to Ruanda.

A Njombe resident, Mr Batazar Andondile, said the large turnout reflected how the late leader lived a life of service and care for Tanzanians, noting that mourners were undeterred by difficult road conditions.

A member of the Namtumbo District Political Committee, Ms Hadjarita, said she travelled more than 200 kilometres to honour Ms Mhagama for her role in empowering women through improved access to loans and capital.