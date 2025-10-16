JICA donates ‘wellness art’ mural to Mwananyamala hospital to promote healing and mental wellbeing

Dar es Salaam. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has officially handed over a wall mural to the Mwananyamala Regional Referral Hospital as part of its Wellness Art Initiative, a programme designed to promote mental and emotional wellbeing while strengthening the social bond between patients, health workers, and the surrounding community.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held on October 16, 2025 in Dar es Salaam, Japan’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Asano Seizaburo, said the initiative aims to transform hospital spaces into friendlier, more welcoming environments that offer comfort and reassurance to patients through artistic expression.

“We want to enhance patient satisfaction, improve communication between clients and health workers, boost the morale of health personnel, and ease the anxiety of patients receiving treatment in hospitals,” said Mr Seizaburo.

The Ambassador explained that similar projects have been implemented in various settings — including hospitals, schools, and orphanages — with the goal of improving the environments where children and communities live and interact.

“We want hospitals to be places of comfort, hope, and calm. Art has the power to touch hearts and help patients feel better,” he added.

Mr Seizaburo further noted that the initiative marks the first collaboration between Japanese and Tanzanian artists, who have blended their cultural and artistic creativity to produce murals carrying messages of hope and healing.

On behalf of the hospital, Medical Officer in Charge of Mwananyamala Regional Referral Hospital, Dr Aileen Barongo, expressed her gratitude to JICA, describing the Wellness Art Initiative as an innovative form of therapy that can support patients, particularly children and mothers in maternity wards.

“The appearance of a hospital ward can psychologically help a patient recover faster. When a child or patient sees bright colours and artistic images, their fear of being in hospital diminishes and they begin to feel safe,” said Dr Barongo.

She added that the initiative also reflects the long-standing partnership of over ten years between JICA and Mwananyamala Hospital through various technical cooperation projects aimed at strengthening health services.

Japanese artist, Ms Lulu Kouno, who painted the mural, said she has spent more than a decade creating wall art for children in hospitals, schools, and orphanages around the world.

“When I travelled to different countries, I realised that many children had little or no access to art or storybooks. When I returned to Japan, I saw how children there had so many opportunities to enjoy art. It made me feel the world was not fair to all children, and I decided to use art to bring them happiness wherever they are,” said Ms Kouno.

Tanzanian artist from Tingatinga Art, Ms Agness Mwidadi Mpata, said working alongside a Japanese artist provided her with a new experience in colour blending and creative mural design.

“I am certain these murals will offer a different kind of therapy beyond medicine, especially for children and mothers in the hospital,” she said.

Meanwhile, Marketing Officer for PLASCON Paints Tanzania Ltd, Mr Hussain Haji, revealed that the murals were painted using Japanese-engineered paints designed with mosquito-repellent technology, helping to prevent mosquito bites and reduce the risk of infection in hospital wards.

“These paints are produced with advanced Japanese technology that prevents mosquitoes from entering or biting patients in rooms painted with them,” explained Mr Haji.