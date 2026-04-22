Apple Music names Moses Luka as latest Up Next artist in East Africa

Dar es Salaam. Apple Music has announced Tanzanian gospel singer and songwriter Moses Luka as the newest artist to join its Up Next artist development program in East Africa.

Speaking on the recognition, Moses Luka described the milestone as a defining moment in his career and a reflection of a broader wave of emerging regional talent.

“I’m truly honoured to be selected for the Apple Music Up Next East Africa campaign. This moment represents not just my personal journey, but the sound and spirit of a new generation of East African artists ready to share their stories with the world,” he said.

Related international Ternus to take over as Apple CEO as Cook steps aside

He added that fans can expect a more refined and intentional sound in the coming year. “In 2026, my fans can expect music that is deeper, more soulful, intentional and globally resonant, while still rooted in faith, culture and authenticity. I’m committed to pushing creative boundaries and building meaningful connections alongside my team.”

Born and raised in Tanzania, Moses Luka rose to national prominence after winning Bongo Star Search 2025, one of the country’s leading music talent competitions. Following that breakthrough, he transitioned into gospel music, signing with OSPO Music Group and dedicating his craft to faith-driven storytelling.

His self-titled debut EP, Moses Luka, marks a pivotal chapter in his journey. The project blends contemporary gospel with rich African musical influences, delivering an emotional and uplifting body of work. Built around themes of hope, gratitude, perseverance and trust in God, the EP reflects both his personal faith and artistic growth as a vocalist and storyteller.

As part of the Up Next program, Moses Luka will be spotlighted on Apple Music’s global platform, including its curated Up Next playlist, which showcases emerging artists identified by editors as future global stars.