Jubilee Health Insurance takes adolescent mental health campaign to Dar es Salaam schools

Dar es Salaam. Jubilee Health Insurance has expanded its community outreach by launching an adolescent mental health awareness campaign in schools, beginning with a session at Aga Khan Mzizima Secondary School.

Speaking during the session in Dar es Salaam, mental health specialist Dr Isaac Maro emphasised that mental wellbeing goes beyond the absence of illness, describing it as a crucial state that influences how young people think, feel, and manage pressure, particularly during adolescence when emotional and social demands are at their peak.

“Mental health means understanding who you are and what you are meant to do. It shapes how young people think, feel, and cope with pressure,” he said. “Through this outreach, we are equipping students with the knowledge to recognise their mental wellbeing early, speak up about challenges, and seek support from teachers and parents before issues escalate.”

Jubilee Health Insurance Senior Wellness Officer Dr Milembe Makoye said the initiative reflects a broader shift from treatment to prevention, noting that empowering students with mental health knowledge helps them develop lifelong coping skills while reducing future health risks.

“This initiative signals a move towards early action,” she said. “While we continue to offer comprehensive medical cover across the country, we are also investing in community-based awareness to address the growing mental health concerns among young people.”

At the school level, a social-emotional counsellor at Aga Khan Mzizima Secondary School, Theresia Mwaijala, said her role helps students develop self-awareness in thinking and behaviour, enabling them to remain balanced and focused on learning.

She highlighted the importance of early intervention, saying her work involves guiding students to understand their thoughts and behaviour, which supports both emotional stability and academic performance.

“Mental health deserves top priority,” she said. “In the past, there was limited awareness, but we are now seeing a positive shift in how it is understood. Initiatives like this are crucial because they show that mental health challenges can begin early in life—not just in adulthood.”

She said that school-based interventions are particularly effective, as they equip students to identify early warning signs and seek help in good time.