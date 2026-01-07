Keko resident wins Sh10m in Mixx Pesa festive campaign

Dar es Salaam. A Keko-based entrepreneur, Mr John Kaseka Kabalo, has become the latest beneficiary of the “Magift ya Mixx Pesa” campaign after walking away with Sh10 million in the nationwide promotion run by mobile financial services provider Mixx.

The campaign, launched on December 2, 2025, as part of the festive season celebrations, seeks to reward customers while encouraging wider adoption of digital financial services across the country.

Since its launch, it has drawn strong participation from Mixx users, with dozens already receiving cash prizes.

Speaking during the prize handover ceremony in Dar es Salaam, Yas Southern Zone Director Mr Robert Kasulwa said the campaign reflects Mixx’s broader mission of empowering Tanzanians through accessible and reliable financial solutions.

“Since the campaign began, more than Sh50 million has been awarded to 40 winners from different parts of the country,” he said. “At Mixx, we are committed to transforming lives by offering simple, secure and dependable digital financial services that meet the everyday needs of our customers.”

Echoing the same sentiment, Mixx Head of Financial Services and Digital Payments, Mr Mshama Mshama, said the initiative forms part of the company’s long-term strategy to deepen financial inclusion nationwide.

“True empowerment comes when people are given the tools to participate fully in the digital economy,” he said. “Through this campaign, we are recognising our customers and reinforcing our commitment to ensuring that every Tanzanian has access to safe, convenient and affordable financial services.”

The winner, Mr Kabalo, said the Sh10 million prize would go a long way in improving his livelihood and expanding his small business.

“This support will help me grow my business and meet important family needs, including paying school fees for my children,” he said. “I encourage fellow Tanzanians to use Mixx services because these opportunities are real and life-changing.”

The “Magift ya Mixx Pesa” campaign is running nationwide, with customers standing a chance to win daily, weekly and grand prizes by conducting transactions through Mixx. The promotion will culminate in the awarding of a Sh50 million grand prize at the end of the campaign.