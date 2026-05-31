Kidunda Dam construction reaches 50.3 percent

Morogoro. As part of implementing the National Development Vision 2050, the government has continued allocating funds for the construction of the Kidunda Water Dam, which has now reached 50.3 percent completion.

Upon completion, the project is expected to cost Sh336.87 billion and significantly ease water supply challenges in the Coast, Dar es Salaam and Morogoro regions.

The remarks were made on Sunday, May 31, 2026, by the Government Chief Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa, during a meeting with journalists aimed at outlining progress on the project, which commenced on June 18, 2023 and is expected to be completed in December 2026.

He said once completed, the dam will have the capacity to store 190 billion litres of water, which will be used by Dawasa as a dedicated water source, while also supporting other activities, including sugarcane production at Mkulazi Farm and the generation of 20 megawatts of electricity.

“We want people by 2050 not only to have access to water, but to enjoy 100 percent access to clean, and safe drinking water. One of the key projects is the Kidunda Dam. Even during periods of drought, this dam will be capable of supplying water to the Coast, Dar es Salaam and Morogoro regions," he said.

"If we continue experiencing frequent water shortages, we risk undermining Dar es Salaam’s status as a city, and once the city’s status declines, national revenue will be affected. When national revenue is affected, the government’s ability to serve citizens is also affected,” added Mr Msigwa.

Mr Msigwa said that before construction began, the government spent Sh9 billion on compensating residents living within the project area to facilitate implementation.

Those affected were provided with plots for resettlement.

He added that the project has also improved gravel road infrastructure, facilitated the construction of a school for children living near the project area and supported fishing activities.

Speaking on environmental conservation, particularly the protection of water sources, Mr Msigwa condemned the destruction of such resources, saying the law must be respected. However, he stressed that beyond legal requirements, every citizen has a responsibility to protect water sources because when the environment is safe, the nation is safe.

In another development, Mr Msigwa criticised the behaviour of some individuals, particularly youths, who use social media platforms to defame people and tarnish the country’s image.

He said laws are in place and anyone using social media to insult others or disrupt national peace will be identified and face legal action.

“Our country has laws, including the Cybercrimes Act of 2015. It is an offence to humiliate, insult, or attack another person online. I would like to use this opportunity to warn citizens engaging in such acts. Often when I make such remarks, there are groups of people online encouraging one another to attack me. However, I want to assure them they are wasting their time. As Government Chief Spokesperson, my responsibility is to remind citizens of the importance of obeying the law. The government’s position is to urge such people to stop. If they continue misusing social media, government institutions will continue taking action against them. I assure them they will be arrested because when we enacted this law, we were prepared to enforce it," he said.

"If you insult people online, we have the technology to identify you. If we do not get you today, we will get you tomorrow,” added Mr Msigwa.

For his part, the Kidunda Dam Project Manager, Mr Christian Gava, said construction of the dam includes an 870-metre embankment capable of retaining and storing water across an area of approximately 55 square kilometres.

He said the dam will have the capacity to store 190 billion litres of water, while two billion litres per day will be allocated to meet the needs of Dawasa facilities that depend on water from the Ruvu River.

He added that construction has taken environmental conservation requirements into account by allowing a specified volume of water to continue flowing in order to protect the local ecosystem and ensure that activities undertaken by communities that depend on the river continue without disruption.