Samia Kalamu Awards Season II launched, winners to be announced later this year

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has officially launched Season Two of the Samia Kalamu Awards, an initiative aimed at strengthening journalism standards and recognising journalists’ contribution to national development.

Speaking during the launch on Sunday, May 31, 2026, TCRA Director General, Mr Peter Mwasalyanda said the awards form part of government efforts to enhance professionalism in the media sector by promoting integrity, accountability, and quality reporting.

The awards are jointly organised by TCRA, the Tanzania Media Women’s Association (Tamwa) and the Journalists Accreditation Board (JAB).

This year’s edition will also feature a special category recognising outstanding journalism that combines news reporting with sector-specific coverage.

Mr Mwasalyanda said eligible entries must have been published between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026, with the awards ceremony expected between October and December this year, following a structured selection process designed to ensure transparency, credibility, and broad participation.

He said the second season places greater emphasis on quality journalism, with priority given to well-researched stories supported by data and credible sources.

"Content demonstrating clear contribution to national development will be given special consideration," he said.

“We are encouraging journalism that is grounded in thorough research, reliable statistics and credible sources. Stories that highlight development impact and create opportunities for citizens will be prioritised,” he said.

Mr Mwasalyanda said the selection process will combine professional assessment and public participation, with 40 percent of the final score determined by a panel of judges and 60 percent through public voting via an official online platform.

According to him, submissions will be reviewed through an online system, where entries will undergo editorial and technical screening before being opened for public voting.

“These awards continue to provide an important platform for promoting excellence, creativity and ethical journalism, while encouraging media institutions to play a stronger role in national development,” he said.

The TCRA chief also said the government views the media as a key partner in promoting transparency, accountability, and public awareness on social and economic issues.

For her part, Tamwa chairperson, Dr Kanaeli Kaale, encouraged journalists to participate in large numbers, urging them to dismiss concerns that the awards are intended to silence the media.

She said some journalists had expressed fears that such initiatives could be used to discourage critical reporting, but insisted the awards are meant to promote professional, and development-oriented journalism.

Dr Kaale said development journalism remains essential as it informs the public about progress in various sectors, and assesses whether government policies are addressing citizens’ challenges.

“We urge journalists to take advantage of this opportunity and participate fully. The awards are meant to recognise excellence and encourage high-quality reporting, not limit media freedom,” she said.